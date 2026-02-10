The Gourmet Host Mobile App Is Live--Dinner Party Planning, Simplified

The Gourmet Host Mobile App is now live—a first-of-its-kind mobile app with 500+ tested recipes and built-in tools for guests, lists, and costs, that make at-home entertaining easier and more enjoyable. Post this

We built The Gourmet Host Mobile App because gathering is meaningful — but it often becomes overwhelming once planning begins. Recipes, menus, grocery & task lists, invites & RSVPs, event coordination, and cost sharing are typically managed across scattered tools and conversations. Our goal is to remove that friction by giving hosts one place to plan with clarity and confidence.

The app brings the entire dinner party process together, starting with over 500 tested recipes that make menu planning easier from the start. From there, hosts can create events, send invites, track RSVPs and dietary preferences, generate shopping lists, assign tasks, and split costs — all in a single, intuitive flow. After the gathering, notes and reflections help make the next party even smoother.

The app lives alongside the broader Gourmet Host ecosystem — our editorial content, weekly newsletter, daily social inspiration, and growing community of people who genuinely enjoy bringing others together. We're proud to build this experience in collaboration with leading recipe publishers and brand partners who share our belief in making home gathering more accessible, confident, and joyful.

Whether you've been with us from the beginning or you are discovering The Gourmet Host for the first time, we're glad you're here. We built this for people just like you who care about food, connection, and making time together feel intentional.

About The Gourmet Host

The Gourmet Host is a modern culinary platform built for today's at-home entertainers. Its integrated ecosystem includes an editorial site with tested dinner party guides, a weekly newsletter with curated tips and ideas, daily inspiration across your favorite social platforms, and a growing Reddit community of passionate home hosts. Built alongside trusted culinary publishers and brand partners, The Gourmet Host also now features a companion mobile app that makes it easier than ever to plan and manage your dinner parties. From inspiration to execution, The Gourmet Host supports every stage of the at-home entertaining experience.

