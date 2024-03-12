The Grand Order of Divine Sweets' 3rd Annual Grand Hunt Slated for March 23rd

The hunt is on throughout Toronto for the Grand Prize Chocolate Dragon Egg with $1000 Cash inside Post this

Unable to hunt around the city for treasure but still want to join in the excitement? Swing by The GOoDS Café throughout the day and take your chance at drawing from their 'Easter Basket' of prizes and shop their delightfully delicious Easter treat selection! Sweet treats, discounts, gift cards and more can be won throughout the day.

For full rules and more details on The Grand Hunt, visit thegoodsweets.com/grandhunt

About The Grand Order of Divine Sweets

Located in the bustling West Queen West neighborhood of Toronto, Co-owners Sam Lapointe and Meridith Braun established The Grand Order of Divine Sweets Bakery and Café in December 2019 to make the world a little sweeter and to help fans of all kinds celebrate their passions through the most lovingly made Fandom-inspired desserts. The GOoDS specializes in delicious handcrafted cakes, cupcakes, cookies and fine chocolate creations of all shapes and sizes with a delightfully geeky twist using only the best ethically sourced ingredients. Go on...Feed Your Fandom! For more information please visit www.thegoodsweets.com.

