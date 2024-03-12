The Grand Order of Divine Sweets' 3rd Annual Grand Hunt Slated for March 23rd

The hunt is on throughout Toronto for the Grand Prize Chocolate Dragon Egg with $1000 Cash inside. On Saturday, March 23rd, starting at 10:00am, ten miniature treasure chests will be hidden throughout the city, one has $1000 cash prize.
TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calling all treasure hunters – The 3rd Annual Grand Hunt has been announced! Toronto's premiere custom bakery with a geeky twist, The Grand Order of Divine Sweets (The GOoDS), today revealed details for its wildly popular and delicious prize-filled city-wide quest. On Saturday, March 23rd, ten miniature treasure chests, each holding a unique scroll revealing a special prize to be redeemed at The GOoDS will be hidden throughout the city. The Grand Hunt begins at 10am! One very lucky hunter will get their hands on the gorgeously handcrafted Chocolate Dragon Egg - a giant dark chocolate smash egg filled with sweet delights and $1000 in cold hard cash. Let's get hunting, Toronto…it's going to be Grand!
All interested seekers, ages 18 and older are encouraged to follow and watch @thegoodsweetsto Instagram and Facebook stories leading up to and all day on March 23rd for clues to where the chests are hidden. Once a chest is found with a scroll inside, the lucky hunter should bring it into The Grand Order of Divine Sweets Café located at 1162 Queen St W, Toronto (open Tuesday-Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-7pm) to discover their treasure.
Unable to hunt around the city for treasure but still want to join in the excitement? Swing by The GOoDS Café throughout the day and take your chance at drawing from their 'Easter Basket' of prizes and shop their delightfully delicious Easter treat selection! Sweet treats, discounts, gift cards and more can be won throughout the day.
For full rules and more details on The Grand Hunt, visit thegoodsweets.com/grandhunt
About The Grand Order of Divine Sweets
Located in the bustling West Queen West neighborhood of Toronto, Co-owners Sam Lapointe and Meridith Braun established The Grand Order of Divine Sweets Bakery and Café in December 2019 to make the world a little sweeter and to help fans of all kinds celebrate their passions through the most lovingly made Fandom-inspired desserts. The GOoDS specializes in delicious handcrafted cakes, cupcakes, cookies and fine chocolate creations of all shapes and sizes with a delightfully geeky twist using only the best ethically sourced ingredients. Go on...Feed Your Fandom! For more information please visit www.thegoodsweets.com.
Meridith Braun, The Grand Order of Divine Sweets, 1 4168850518, [email protected], thegoodsweets.com
