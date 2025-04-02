The Grand Order of Divine Sweets 4th Annual Grand Hunt Returns on April 12th

The treasure hunt known for it's $1000 cash-filled Grand Prize Chocolate Smash Egg, has increased the stakes this year with an additional $500 cash prize filled Smash Egg. Let's get hunting, Toronto…it's going to be Grand! Post this

This year two treasure chests hold scrolls for two large cash prizes. The Grand Prize, a giant sculpted chocolate Secret Garden-themed Smash Egg is filled with sweet delights and $1000 in cold hard cash. The second $500 cash prize is a handcrafted, chocolate Smash Egg inspired by the cover art from The Maid's Secret, the newest book released in The Maid series by author Nita Prose.

Additionally, this year's prize pool includes items from The GOoDS fabulous Easter Collection as well as generous partners including Penguin Publishing Canada, the Royal Ontario Museum, 401 Games, Storm Crow Manor, Realms 2 Infinity comic book and table top game shop, newly opened Grizzly Bar: Canadian Kitchen, and more!

Once a chest is found with a scroll inside, the lucky hunter should bring it into The Grand Order of Divine Sweets Café located at 1162 Queen St W, Toronto (open 10am-7pm) to discover their prize.

Unable to hunt around the city for treasure but still want to join in the excitement? Swing by The GOoDS Café throughout the day and draw from their 'Easter Basket' of prizes and shop their delightfully delicious Easter treat selection! Sweet treats, gift cards and more can be won throughout the day. The café is fully inclusive with entry ramp and accessible washroom.

For full rules and more details on The Grand Hunt, visit thegoodsweets.com/grandhunt2025.

About The Grand Order of Divine Sweets

Located in the bustling West Queen West neighborhood of Toronto, Co-owners Sam Lapointe and Meridith Braun established The Grand Order of Divine Sweets Bakery and Café in December 2019 to make the world a little sweeter and to help fans of all kinds celebrate their passions through the most lovingly made Fandom-inspired desserts. The GOoDS specializes in delicious handcrafted cakes, cupcakes, cookies and fine chocolate creations of all shapes and sizes with a delightfully geeky twist using only the best ethically sourced ingredients. Go on...Feed Your Fandom! For more information please visit www.thegoodsweets.com.

Meridith Braun, The Grand Order of Divine Sweets, 1 4168850518, [email protected], thegoodsweets.com

