The Grand Order Of Divine Sweets Begins '12 Days Of Geekmas' With a PlayStation 5 Giveaway, Exclusive Willy Wonka Chocolate Creations and Movie Tickets, More

Don't you worry though, the holiday fun won't end there! December marks the return of a beloved character to all sweets lovers…Willy Wonka! The Grand Order of Divine Sweets, our real life local Wonka Chocolate creators, will be celebrating his return in the newest movie with ticket giveaways to see the sweet genius on the big screen, exclusive Wonka merch and their own officially licensed Chocolate dessert that floats, completely defying gravity that would make Wonka proud. They really will feed your fandom and allow your senses to be transported into pure imagination!

Also, mark your calendars for a visit by Santa Claus and members of the Imperial Empire from a galaxy far far away at the cafe on December 9th to raise money for Make-A-Wish. Be sure to stop in that day to give your Christmas wish list to Santa and grab some photos!

Last but certainly not least, The GOoDS will be ready all month long to supply everyone with every sweet thing their heart desires in-store or online at https://shop.thegoodsweets.com/. Shipping is available throughout Canada and the US. Cafe hours are Tuesday-Thursday, 10 am - 5 pm and Friday/Saturday, 10 am-7 pm. They will also be open Christmas Eve from 11 am- 3pm to help out all those naughty last minute shoppers.

Located in the bustling West Queen West neighborhood of Toronto, Co-owners Sam Lapointe and Meridith Braun established The Grand Order of Divine Sweets Bakery and Café in December 2019 to make the world a little sweeter and to help fans of all kinds celebrate their passions through the most lovingly made Fandom-inspired desserts. The GOoDS specializes in delicious handcrafted cakes, cupcakes, cookies and fine chocolate creations of all shapes and sizes with a delightfully geeky twist using only the best ethically sourced ingredients. Go on...Feed Your Fandom! For more information please visit www.thegoodsweets.com.

