The Grand Order of Divine Sweets Gets Wicked with the 2nd Annual 'The Grand Haunt'

Calling all ghouls and goblins: The Grand Order of Divine Sweets (The GOoDS), Toronto's premiere geeky sweet shop in the bustling West Queen West neighborhood is challenging all Greater Toronto Area Trick-or-Treaters to join in the prize-filled 2nd Annual Grand Haunt, Saturday, October 28th. Tweet this

Once all locations are discovered and all five unique stamps collected, trick-or-treaters should head to The Grand Order of Divine Sweets cafI located at 1162 Queen St W. Everyone with a completed ticket will receive a sweet treat and those over 18 will try their hand in the Spooky Cauldron of tricks and treats. Come dressed in costume and receive an extra draw from the Spooky Cauldron.

The Spooky Cauldron's treats include many delicious handcrafted sweets from The Grand Order of Divine Sweets Ghoulicious Halloween Collection of fine chocolates, cupcakes, cakes and more, available now online or in-store as well as many prizes from generous sponsors such as Blumhouse-Universal Pictures and the film, Five Nights at Freddy's in theatres, October 27th. One very lucky trick-or-treater will get their hands on a chocolate Smash Skull filled with sweet delights and $1,000 in cold hard cash!

For full rules and more details on The Grand Haunt, visit thegoodsweets.com/grandhaunt and Instagram @thegoodsweetsto.

About The Grand Order of Divine Sweets

Located in the bustling West Queen West neighborhood of Toronto, Co-owners Sam Lapointe and Meridith Braun established The Grand Order of Divine Sweets Bakery and CafI to make the world a little sweeter and to help fans of all kinds celebrate their passions through the most lovingly made Fandom-inspired desserts. The GOoDS specializes in delicious handcrafted cakes, cupcakes, cookies and fine chocolate creations of all shapes and sizes with a delightfully geeky twist using only the best ethically sourced ingredients. Go on...Feed Your Fandom! For more information please visit www.thegoodsweets.com.

