The Grant Cardone Foundation and Cardone Training Technologies Rally Together to Support Project UP-START's Thanksgiving Drive

Making a Difference Together

The Thanksgiving drive, sponsored by The Grant Cardone Foundation, plays a vital role in supporting Project UP-START. The program provides essential resources to students experiencing unstable housing, ensuring they have the stability needed to succeed in school.

"For families in our program, the holiday season can be an isolating time. This drive doesn't just fill tables—it fills hearts," said Fred J. Clermont, M.Ed, Ed. S., Director of Community Outreach, Title 1 Division of Student and Family Support Programs, Miami-Dade County Public Schools . "It gives families a sense of inclusion and comfort, helping them feel valued and supported by their community."

Through the generosity of The Grant Cardone Foundation and the employees of Cardone Training Technologies, families in need will enjoy Thanksgiving meals they may have otherwise gone without. This initiative not only alleviates financial strain but also reinforces the importance of emotional and social well-being.

A Community United

"The overwhelming response from our staff and foundation shows what is possible when we come together for a shared purpose," said Grant Cardone. "This is about more than food—it's about creating meaningful change for families in our community and giving them a reason to smile this holiday season."

Impact Beyond the Plate

The Thanksgiving drive goes hand-in-hand with the mission of Project UP-START, ensuring students can focus on learning despite challenges outside of school. By providing nourishing meals, this initiative helps foster an environment of care and inclusion, empowering families to enjoy a holiday filled with joy and gratitude.

About Project UP-START

Project UP-START supports students experiencing unstable housing, offering resources that promote academic success and emotional well-being. Through community partnerships, the program helps at-risk families overcome obstacles and create brighter futures. To learn more about Project UP-START, please visit https://projectupstart.dadeschools.net/

About Grant Cardone Foundation:

The Grant Cardone Foundation is a philanthropic organization committed to providing financial literacy and entrepreneurship education to underserved and at-risk youth. Founded by Grant Cardone, an internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and New York Times bestselling author, the Foundation aims to empower the next generation with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve their full potential and break the cycle of poverty.

Through various programs, workshops, and partnerships with schools, community organizations, and other non-profits, the Grant Cardone Foundation provides valuable resources that foster financial independence, self-confidence, and entrepreneurial spirit to uplift and support the leaders of tomorrow.

For more information about the Grant Cardone Foundation and our initiatives, please visit http://www.grantcardonefoundation.com or follow us on social media.

Media Contact

