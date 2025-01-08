The Grant Cardone Foundation Announces 2025 Cruise Aboard the Ritz-Carlton Ilma Following Historic Success

"As we embark on our 2025 journey, we aim to further amplify our mission: providing underserved youth with the resources and education to enable their success," said Grant Cardone. "Together, we can ignite the potential within these young minds and empower them to take on the world." Post this

Grant Cardone, the visionary behind this remarkable event, expressed his gratitude and excitement for the upcoming cruise: "Our first cruise opened a new chapter of generosity and transformation. Thanks to our donors, who have become family, we have laid the foundation for sustainable impact on kids who deserve a brighter future. This is just the beginning."

The inaugural cruise offered guests an immersive experience blending luxury, relaxation, and purpose. Over six incredible days, attendees participated in events and workshops that fostered both personal and professional growth while significantly benefitting The Grant Cardone Foundation. Highlights included interactive sessions with some of the most influential leaders, such as:

Building Community Through Success & Service with John Maxwell

Putting Faith to Work with Tim Storey

Investing in 2025 with Grant Cardone & Ryan Tseko

& Growth, Partners, Scaling & Giving Back with Natalie Dawson & Brandon Dawson

& Women in 2025 featuring Elena Cardone , Natalie Dawson & Sheri Hamilton

, & Trading Stock in 2025 with Marc LoPresti , Jon & Pete Najarian

, Jon & 10X Health with Brandon Dawson & Daniel Wallerstorfer

& Daniel Wallerstorfer Fear & Mindset with Grant Cardone

Rags to Riches with Glenn & Mindy Stearns

Each session inspired and equipped participants to make tangible impacts in their respective communities, proving that collective action can turn dreams into reality.

"As we embark on our 2025 journey, we aim to further amplify our mission: providing underserved youth with the resources and education to enable their success," Cardone affirmed. "Together, we can ignite the potential within these young minds and empower them to take on the world."

Plans are already underway to unveil an exciting lineup of special guests for the 2025 cruise, promising an even greater scale of inspiration and involvement. To ensure you don't miss this unparalleled event, secure your cabin now by visiting https://grantcardonefoundation.com/10x-cruise/.

The Grant Cardone Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to enlighten, empower, and uplift, fostering a future where financial literacy and entrepreneurial spirit are within reach for all.

For more information on our initiatives and how you can become involved, please visit https://www.grantcardonefoundation.com or follow us on social media @grantcardonefoundation.

About The Grant Cardone Foundation:

The Grant Cardone Foundation is a philanthropic organization committed to providing financial literacy and entrepreneurship education to underserved and at-risk youth. Founded by Grant Cardone, an internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and New York Times bestselling author, the Foundation aims to empower the next generation with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve their full potential and break the cycle of poverty.

Through various programs, workshops, and partnerships with schools, community organizations, and other non-profits, the Grant Cardone Foundation provides valuable resources that foster financial independence, self-confidence, and entrepreneurial spirit to uplift and support the leaders of tomorrow.

For more information about the Grant Cardone Foundation and our initiatives, please visit https://www.grantcardonefoundation.com or follow us on social media.

