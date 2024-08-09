The Grant Cardone Foundation Empowers Young Lady Entrepreneurs With $14,000 To Launch Their Businesses!

"The 10X Pitch Off showed me that regardless of my background, I have what it takes to succeed in business...I'll carry it with me forever." - Sagata Das (10X Pitch Off Contestant) Post this

The third place winner was Miss Arty Basilio of Columbia Secondary School. She was awarded $2,000 to fund her business, "Girls With Charms", an app and website where girls are able to collect charms for their different achievements in life. By shining a spotlight on meaningful achievements, Arty's business aims to break the habit of self hatred and not appreciating one's worth that is so prevalent with young ladies today.

Expressing her gratitude to the Grant Cardone Foundation, Arty explained "Thanks to the 10X Pitch Off, I've realized that by just imagining things and not acting on them I'll get nowhere. And to truly succeed you can't just watch but you have to put in the effort and believe in yourself as well."

Vanessa Perez from Randolph Early College High School won second place and received $4,000 to fund "Viva Vital": a subscription based app service that provides a culturally personalized digital cookbook promoting healthier traditional recipes, wellness tips, personalized meal plans, and dietician access with Health Loft.

Vanessa described her Pitch Off experience as "transformative." She went on to say "As I stood there pitching my business idea, I felt a mix of excitement and determination. The environment was electrifying, filled with like-minded individuals all striving for success and growth. The feedback I received was invaluable, pushing me to refine my ideas further. This experience was a pivotal moment for me, validating my business concept and igniting a deeper passion for

entrepreneurship."

The first place winner, receiving a seed money donation of $6,000 was Stacy Guech from Richard Montgomery High School. Stacy presented the judges with her one-of-a-kind product idea: "Aqua Lock" - a swim cap made with three layers, 100% silicon layer, chlorine resistant fabric, and a silk layer, that also includes a non-toxic ink capsule and heartbeat monitoring chip. This product is made to be suitable for all hair types and help prevent drowning deaths among swimmers.

Reflecting on her first place nomination, Stacy remarked: "The 10X Kids Pitch Off competition at the Grant Cardone Foundation was an enlightening experience that provided me with the space and materials to thrive during my pitch. One key takeaway from my experience at the pitch-off is the importance of bouncing back and continually improving, which ultimately led to my first-place award in the competition."

All together, the top three winners received $12,000 in seed money. But the judges were so impressed by the submissions that they awarded an additional $2,000 award to a fourth contestant, Sagata Das from Groton School in New York. Sagata pitched "Pixie Safe" - an innovative technology developed to protect artists and creators from AI-facilitated online harassment, exploitation, piracy and privacy violations.

"The 10X Pitch Off showed me that regardless of my background, I have what it takes to succeed in business," Sagata explained. "It's been an incredible learning experience that I'll carry with me forever."

In addition to the grand total of $14,000 distributed, Elena Cardone purchased and gifted a website domain to a fifth contestant and all 20 girls who attended the pitch off received free access to Cardone University to help them on their entrepreneurial journey.

"This was an incredibly special 10X Kids Pitch Off, because the contestants were all aspiring, female entrepreneurs," commented Sheri Hamilton, Chairwoman of the Grant Cardone Foundation and COO for Cardone Training Technologies. "I saw brilliance in all 10 presenters today and I'm confident they will take this experience with them as they begin their entrepreneurial journeys."

