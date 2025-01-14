The Grant Cardone Foundation Named Corporate Partner of the Year by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County

"We are so honored to celebrate the great work of The Grant Cardone Foundation and its unwavering dedication to empowering the youth in our community," said Malena Mendez, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. Post this

The Grant Cardone Foundation has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and dedication in supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters' mission to nurture and inspire young minds. Through strategic initiatives and generous donations, the Foundation has empowered countless youth, providing them with the resources and guidance needed to achieve their fullest potential.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Corporate Partner of the Year award from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County," said Grant Cardone, Founder of The Grant Cardone Foundation. "Our commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders is at the core of our mission, and we are proud to stand alongside this incredible organization to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our youth."

Big Thank You Breakfast event details:

When: 8:30 a.m. , Saturday, January 25

, Where: The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Convention Center, 3030 Granada St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

33304 Cost: Free for active Bigs, $65 for guests

for guests Info and RSVP: https://www.bbbsbroward.org/big-thank-you-breakfast/

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County

For more than 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County has offered unprecedented access to resources to empower youth to reach their full potential through meaningful mentoring relationships. These mentoring relationships build self-confidence and emotional well-being, encourage young people to stay on a path to graduation and higher education, and help them establish a plan for a successful future. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is to ignite the power and promise of youth. For more information, visit https://www.bbbsbroward.org.

About Grant Cardone Foundation

The Grant Cardone Foundation is a philanthropic organization committed to providing financial literacy and entrepreneurship education to underserved and at-risk youth. Founded by Grant Cardone, an internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and New York Times bestselling author, the Foundation aims to empower the next generation with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve their full potential and break the cycle of poverty. Through various programs, workshops, and partnerships with schools, community organizations, and other non-profits, the Grant Cardone Foundation provides valuable resources that foster financial independence, self-confidence, and entrepreneurial spirit to uplift and support the leaders of tomorrow. For more information about the Grant Cardone Foundation and its initiatives, please visit https://www.grantcardonefoundation.com or follow us on social media.

