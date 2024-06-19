The Grant Cardone Foundation Reports A Record-Breaking Month Educating 291 Miami Youths During 5 Mentorship Events In May

"We are on cloud nine! There is no greater joy for us than seeing so many young people from schools and partner organizations in our classroom..." - Sheri Hamilton, Chairwoman of the Grant Cardone Foundation Post this

The first workshop on May 24th welcomed 81 3rd-5th graders from Golden Glades Elementary School. Glenn Miller, a Sales and Marketing Manager at Grant Cardone Enterprises, gave a powerful presentation on mindset and positive thinking.

Four days later, GCF welcomed 29 students from Our Pride Academy. This was a very meaningful workshop as it is the first one specifically designed to help children with intellectual disabilities. Cardone's Director of Marketing, Robert Hamilton led this first-of-its-kind workshop teaching students about 10X goals, action, and attitude.

The following day, May 29, the Grant Cardone Foundation hosted its final "school to work" mentor workshop for 21 Big Brothers Big Sisters attendees. As part of their final workshop, the students were interviewed on stage about their experience with Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Grant Cardone Foundation.

On May 30th, Cardone's Director of Coaching, Dragan Trajkovski, gave a presentation to 80 students from Lakeview Elementary School and Lotus Elite Preparatory School. Dragan taught the 3rd-5th graders the importance of maintaining a positive, action oriented mindset.

Lastly, GCF welcomed another 80 students from Hialeah Gardens Middle School. Dave Robards, a Sales and Marketing Manager at Cardone Enterprises, taught the 6th-8th graders the importance of proper goal-setting and how to use targets to motivate them to heightened success.

According to one vocal student, "I've never been able to focus and pay attention the way I did during Dave's presentation." Another student remarked "This was the best fieldtrip ever. It's changed the way I look at the future."

"We are on cloud nine! There is no greater joy for us than seeing so many young people from schools and partner organizations in our classroom," said Sheri Hamilton, Chairwoman of the Grant Cardone Foundation and COO of Cardone Training Technologies. "When we see those young faces light up and sparks of inspiration and hope start to sizzle, it gives us hope for future generations and pride in knowing we are making a difference for the better."

The Grant Cardone foundation is on track for a record-breaking year with a total of 40 foundation events - more than the past 3 years combined. They will impact the lives of nearly 2,000 youths as they experience unparalleled growth in their mentor workshop program.

To learn more about the Grant Cardone Foundation, visit: https://grantcardonefoundation.com/

About Grant Cardone: Grant Cardone is a Fund Manager and Real estate investor with over 4 Billion dollars of assets under management, an American author, business consultant, and speaker. He is a New York Times Best Selling author of more than eight books: Sell To Survive, The Closer's Survival Guide, If You're Not First, You're Last, The 10X Rule, Sell or Be Sold, The Millionaire Booklet, Be Obsessed or Be Average, and The Wealth Creation Formula. Grant showed off his revenue driving ability and promotional prowess when he was featured in Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire, Season 2.

About The Grant Cardone Foundation: The Grant Cardone Foundation is an international non-profit organization invested in helping youth in our communities reach their full potential. Entrepreneur and best-selling author, Grant Cardone, created the foundation as a result of experiencing the traumatic loss of his father when he was only ten years old. Growing up without a father figure in his life affected him emotionally, socially, and academically. So he has made it his mission to help young adults who may need life and career guidance, just as he once did. The foundation partners with community organizations, municipal agencies, corporations, and other non-profit entities to help deliver energy and educational resources to kids in need.

About Golden Glades Elementary School: Golden Glades Elementary provides an environment where all students can learn, achieve, and develop confidence to meet the challenges of a changing and complex society. They aim to prepare students to succeed in a global society by providing a personalized and rigorous curriculum through excellence in teaching.

About Our Pride Academy: Our Pride Academy is a special education school and non-profit organization that works to meet the unique academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our students using innovative and proven research-based techniques. Through partnerships with private and public agencies they provide opportunities for students to grow and develop. Their ultimate goal is to teach essential academic and daily living skills that will empower students to live independent and fulfilling lives.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters: Big Brother Big Sisters (BBBS) is a program dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For over a century, Big Brother Big Sisters has helped change kids' perspectives and give them the opportunity to reach their potential. Today, BBBS operates in all 50 states—and in 12 countries around the world.

About Lakeview Elementary School: Lakeview Elementary School is committed to meeting each student at his/her academic, social-emotional and technological level. They aim to empower students to set personal goals and commit to the pursuit of high academic attainment, engage the support of family and community in this endeavor, and sustain in their students an insatiable desire for knowledge and skills, a well-rounded future and a productive career.

About Lotus Elite Academic Preparatory School: Lotus Elite Academic Preparatory School (LEAPS) is a private school for students in grades K-8. Their non-traditional style of teaching and intricate curriculum extends far beyond the classroom.

About Hialeah Gardens Middle School: Hialeah Gardens Middle School is committed to aiding in the intellectual and social development of its students by ensuring that they become conscientious citizens of society. Students will be educated in a secure, encouraging atmosphere with a variety of educational tools. empowering each student to develop the attitude, behavior, ability and knowledge needed to become responsible individuals. They will achieve this through an interactive, integrated, multicultural curriculum in a nurturing environment comprised of students, parents, staff and community members.

Public Relations, Cardone Training Technologies, Inc., 310-777-0255

