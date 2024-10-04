The Grant Cardone Foundation Wraps Up Record-Breaking September with Unprecedented Impact on Students

"We are immensely proud to have had our largest month to date, positively impacting almost 700 students. The rapid growth and enthusiastic reception of our initiatives highlight not only the vital need for such programming but also the effectiveness of our approach." - Grant Cardone Post this

Another attendee, Katia Montenegro, a student from Law Enforcement Memorial High School, stated, "These workshops are truly inspiring and showed me there is a way to move up in this world. It makes me feel hopeful for my future."

"We are immensely proud to have had our largest month to date, positively impacting almost 700 students. The rapid growth and enthusiastic reception of our initiatives highlight not only the vital need for such programming but also the effectiveness of our approach. We are excited about our continued expansion and the opportunity to reach even more young minds in the coming months," said Grant Cardone, Founder of The Grant Cardone Foundation.

Building on the momentum of September, The Grant Cardone Foundation is gearing up for an impactful October with six additional student events scheduled. These upcoming workshops will feature a blend of new schools and return engagements with institutions that have experienced the enormous benefits of the Grant Cardone Foundation programs firsthand.

In addition to the mentor workshops held this month, The Grant Cardone Foundation also hosted a highly successful fundraiser on September 19th on Staten Island. The 'Night in White' event raised over $68,000 to support The Grant Cardone Foundation's efforts to empower at-risk youth.

For those interested in further supporting The Grant Cardone Foundation, please visit https://www.grantcardonefoundation.com

About Grant Cardone Foundation:

The Grant Cardone Foundation is a philanthropic organization committed to providing financial literacy and entrepreneurship education to underserved and at-risk youth. Founded by Grant Cardone, an internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and New York Times bestselling author, the Foundation aims to empower the next generation with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve their full potential and break the cycle of poverty.

Through various programs, workshops, and partnerships with schools, community organizations, and other non-profits, the Grant Cardone Foundation provides valuable resources that foster financial independence, self-confidence, and entrepreneurial spirit to uplift and support the leaders of tomorrow.

For more information about the Grant Cardone Foundation and our initiatives, please visit http://www.grantcardonefoundation.com or follow us on social media.

About Grant Cardone:

Grant Cardone owns and operates Cardone Capital, a private equity real estate firm with a $4.8 billion multifamily portfolio, and runs over seven other companies. He's a top crowdfunder, raising over $1.4 billion via social media. Featured on Season 2 of Discovery's Undercover Billionaire, Grant built a million-dollar business in 90 days. He's a New York Times bestselling author of 11 books, including The 10X Rule, which sparked the 10X Global Movement and the 10X Growth Conference, the world's largest business conference. An internationally renowned and sought after business and marketing consultant, Grant speaks on leadership, real estate, and finance. He's a frequent guest on major news networks and a contributor to leading business publications.

Learn more at https://www.grantcardone.com.

Media Contact

Public Relations, Cardone Training Technologies, Inc., 310-777-0255, [email protected], www.grantcardonefoundation.com

SOURCE Cardone Training Technologies, Inc.