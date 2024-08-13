The Grateful Dead's personal equipment truck and the 1998 Lamborghini Diablo 'Wolf of Wall Street' VT Roadster among the stars at the 54th Annual Auburn Auction and Show

"Some of the world's greatest cars have traded hands here in Auburn over the decades and we're proud to continue the tradition today, with our biggest and best auction offering to date," said John Kruse, Principal and Auctioneer. Post this

Offered from the Lone Star Estate Collection is an iconic 1952 Harley-Davidson Captain America Motorcycle, one of two choppers used in the cult 1969 film 'Easy Rider', comprehensively repaired and restored after the famous crash scene by actor Dan Haggerty, selling at no reserve. Any fan of custom choppers will also be familiar with legendary custom builder and owner of Strokers Dallas, Rick Fairless. Enthusiasts can look forward to a very rare offering of two wildly psychedelic custom choppers owned and built by him, each an amazing balance of artistry and engineering and an important part of American custom motorcycle history.

The 54th Annual Auburn Auction and Show guarantees something to suit all tastes. Even more far out there and offered with a mere 166 delivery miles is a 2024 Tesla Cyberbeast Truck. Equipped with the most desirable Cyberbeast package and delivering a mind boggling 2.6-second 0 to 60, it is one of the most futuristic and technologically advanced vehicles ever produced. Proving that nothing is ever entirely new, it will cross the block along with its electric vehicle antithesis, a wonderful pioneering 107-year-old 1917 Rauch & Lang JX7 Electric, an early pioneer of 'green energy' and the electric car market, accurately restored to a high standard and presented in a sinister black, fully functional and ready for outings.

The sale also showcases an eye-watering selection of modern sportscars, supercars and hypercars, including one of the fastest production Ferraris ever produced, an ultra-exclusive 2024 Ferrari SF90 Spider Assetto Fiorano, offered without reserve from the Lone Star Estate Collection, with a staggering $252,000 in factory options. Significant pre-war automobiles consigned include a recently restored ACD certified 1932 Auburn 12-160A Boattail Speedster, the epitome of art deco elegance and exceptional power. Also on offer is a sensational 1937 Delage D8-120 Cabriolet, comprehensively restored by Carrosserie Lecoq in France, the resident of multiple prolific collections including Louis Vuitton dynasty heir, Herve Ogliastro. This year's sale offers enthusiasts an unprecedented opportunity to acquire the only two 1937 Miller-Gulf Race Cars in existence, with two-of-two of the historic racing cars commissioned by Indianapolis 500 veteran Ira Vail slated for the auction. Each is among the last of the major racing car projects completed in partnership with Gulf Oil by the legendary Harry Miller, the most successful and creative racing engineer and constructor of the pre-WWII era.

"Some of the world's greatest cars have traded hands here over the decades and we're proud to continue the tradition today, with our biggest and best auction offering to date," said John Kruse, Principal and Auctioneer. "We're excited to have curated a fantastic, eclectic offering of vehicles for a sell-out sale, and whether you're a serious collector or an everyday car enthusiast we invite you join us at the end of August to experience everything that Labor Day weekend in Auburn is about."

Car enthusiasts can also enjoy an on-site marketplace of hand-picked automotive lifestyle vendors, car corral and swap meet, as well as experience the host of outstanding participant and spectator events staged as part of the celebrated long-running Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. The 54th Annual Auburn Auction and Show is scheduled to run over Labor Day weekend from Thursday, August 29, to Saturday, August 31, at Kruse Plaza in Auburn, Indiana, from 11am-8pm daily, with auction preview, car corral and swap meet on Wednesday, August 28, from 9am-6pm.

Full details on consignments, schedules, bidder registration, general admission and vendor, swap meet and car corral registration are available at worldwideauctioneers.com, with additional information on the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, museums and related events available online here at Destination Auburn. Consignments can be discussed with a Worldwide specialist at +1.260.925.6789 or [email protected].

