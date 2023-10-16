The Great Commission Did Not Die With The Apostles And It Is Up To Us To Carry It Out

Xulon Press presents a call to make disciples and send them out to make more.
TAYLOR, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ron Braley teaches readers how to change their churches into discipling and sending agencies in From Butts [in the pews to Be-Attitudes: Turning Consumers into Disciples __title__ ] ($19.99, paperback, 9781662886843; $29.99, hard cover, 9781662886867; $9.99, e-book, 9781662886874).
Braley wants to see a reversal of the church landscape in Western culture. He despairs to see only 15% of the congregation active in their faith and a decided lack in one-on-one discipleship, and he wants the change to begin with his readers!
"A declining Western Christianity short of discipleship and training got my attention! What caused it? What would reverse the trend? I had to find out!" said Braley.
Dr. Ron Braley (MDiv, DMin.) is a retired military man, ordained theologian, and Texan whose first love is his Creator and heavenly Father. His wife Joanne, four children, and four grandchildren are next! He is the founder of Finding Discipleship (http://www.findingdiscipleship.org) and the author of Finding the End of the World. Braley is a chaplain who has also pastored and is a disciple-maker continually engaged in one-on-one discipleship.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. From Butts [in the pews to Be-Attitudes __title__ ] is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Dr. Ron Braley, Salem Author Services, 512-850-1845, [email protected], www.ronbraley.com
SOURCE Salem Author Services
Share this article