The Great Commission Did Not Die With The Apostles And It Is Up To Us To Carry It Out

Xulon Press presents a call to make disciples and send them out to make more.

TAYLOR, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ron Braley teaches readers how to change their churches into discipling and sending agencies in From Butts [in the pews to Be-Attitudes: Turning Consumers into Disciples __title__ ] ($19.99, paperback, 9781662886843; $29.99, hard cover, 9781662886867; $9.99, e-book, 9781662886874).

Braley wants to see a reversal of the church landscape in Western culture. He despairs to see only 15% of the congregation active in their faith and a decided lack in one-on-one discipleship, and he wants the change to begin with his readers!