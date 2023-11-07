The Greater Chicago Food Depository Implements Cohesive StratusLIVE Technology Solution for its Transformation Towards a More Holistic View of Supporters

"We're honored to support the critical work of The Greater Chicago Food Depository with a comprehensive supporter management platform. We're pleased to know our technology will play a role in building upon this organization's 44-year history," says Jim Funari, StratusLIVE Co-Founder and CEO. Post this

With separate CRM systems for fundraising, programs, policies, and partnerships, the Food Depository had siloed data. They desired a modern CRM platform that allowed for a 360-degree view of donors and constituents. Beyond replacing software, it was essential that the provider offer new technology in the Microsoft ecosystem. This technology needed to prioritize strategic relationship building and transformation toward industry best practices and allow a holistic approach for supporter engagement.

After a structured evaluation process, the Food Depository selected StratusLIVE. Andy Seikel, Head of Technology and Transformation at the Food Depository described the key factors that determined the decision, "As an organization that utilizes the Microsoft technology ecosystem, it was important that our new system not only integrate with Microsoft Teams and Outlook but also the proven capabilities of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform. This functionality is present within StratusLIVE 365 and enables our broader vision of a holistic and comprehensive view of our supporters and their history of support activities while we improve interoperability and transparency. In addition, we are experiencing efficient gift processing and strong data analysis using Power BI - both enabled by the StratusLIVE solution. We selected StratusLIVE due in part to their history of continuous innovation, including their recent developments integrating AI. A key decision criteria for us was the implementation and ongoing support offered by StratusLIVE. This allows us to operate these solutions with minimal internal IT headcount."

"We're honored to support the critical work of The Greater Chicago Food Depository with a comprehensive supporter management platform. We're pleased to know our technology will play a role in building upon this organization's 44-year history, nourishing individuals and families across Chicago and Cook County," says Jim Funari, StratusLIVE Co-Founder and CEO.

About StratusLIVE

StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact. Through its Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution, enterprise nonprofits access CRM Fundraising and Engagement, Mission Delivery through Programs and Partners, a comprehensive Digital Engagement Suite, an Online CSR solution for Corporate Engagement, and a personalized application for donors. This end-to-end solution equips the modern nonprofit with a comprehensive digital toolset to enact mission delivery with features including virtual giving, relationship management, business intelligence, and team collaboration. With a basis on the Microsoft commercial platform and native integrations with Office, Teams, and Mobile environments, nonprofits experience ease of use and increase collaboration and accessibility. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. Visit StratusLIVE.com to learn more.

About The Greater Chicago Food Depository

The Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago's food bank, believes a healthy community starts with food. For more than 40 years, the Food Depository has worked to nourish Chicago. We are at the center of a network of more than 800 partner organizations and programs – food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, mobile distributions and other partners – working to bring food and support to our neighbors across Chicago and Cook County. The Food Depository addresses the root causes of hunger with job training, advocacy and other innovative solutions. We are a proud member of Feeding America – the national network of food banks. By working to ensure everyone has access to food , we truly become a Greater Chicago. Learn more at chicagosfoodbank.org

Media Contact

Kelly Perry, StratusLIVE, 877.281.2099, [email protected], https://stratuslive.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE StratusLIVE