The Green Beret Foundation Launches Its Online Career Services Hub, Powered by SmartJobBoard

Integrated into its Next Ridgeline 2.0 Program, the Green Beret Foundation's Online Career Services Hub assists former Green Berets in navigating the transition from active duty by connecting them with employment opportunities across various sectors

BOULDER, Colo. and MONTGOMERY, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartJobBoard, a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations, today announced the launch of the Green Beret Foundation's Online Career Services Hub. A national nonprofit charitable foundation that provides emergency and ongoing support to all generations of U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers and their families, the Green Beret Foundation has partnered with SmartJobBoard to power the innovative career platform. The new online Career Services Hub connects former Green Berets with employers offering roles that align with their unique skill sets.

"The Green Beret Foundation's Online Career Services Hub, powered by SmartJobBoard, is a mission-driven platform developed to empower former Green Berets as they take the next step in their careers," said Rodion Telpizov, CEO of SmartJobBoard. "We are honored to work with the Green Beret Foundation, integrating our job board technology into this meaningful initiative that supports Special Forces veterans in their transition from active duty to rewarding post-service careers."

The Career Services Hub is a key component of the Green Beret Foundation's Next Ridgeline 2.0 Program, designed to support Green Berets and their families as they transition into civilian life. The program provides a comprehensive range of resources, structured across six phases, to ensure long-term success. Each phase equips Green Berets with the tools they need to leverage their unique abilities and align with current career demands, fostering a smooth transition into meaningful post-service opportunities. A full breakdown of each phase can be found here.

"The Next Ridgeline 2.0 and Career Services Hub empower Green Berets and their families with the tools for a purposeful, meaningful transition to civilian life," said Charlie Iacono, president and CEO of the Green Beret Foundation. "Our new Career Services Hub connects these exceptional individuals with employers who recognize their unique skills and leadership."

The Green Beret Foundation is actively seeking employers for its Career Services Hub. By collaborating with the Green Beret Foundation, employers gain access to professionals who bring exceptional skills and a strong commitment to success. To learn more about becoming an employer partner with the Green Beret Foundation, click here.

Learn more about the Green Beret Foundation's Next Ridgeline 2.0 Program here: https://greenberetfoundation.org/nrl/

If you are a U.S. Army Special Forces soldier interested in accessing the program's exclusive Career Services Hub, please submit an official request for support here: https://greenberetfoundation.org/request-support/

About the Green Beret Foundation

The Green Beret Foundation (GBF) provides emergency and ongoing support to all generations of U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers and their families. Since its inception in 2009, GBF has assisted over 20,000 Special Forces families and invested 86%, or 86 cents of every dollar, into its programs and services, totaling over $21 million that has directly supported the Regiment and its families. As a committed nonprofit organization, GBF has earned the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a testament to its dedication and efficacy in supporting Green Berets and their families. GBF is the sole special operations nonprofit accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the purpose of preparing, filing, and appealing disability claims. Please visit the Green Beret Foundation's website for more information: https://greenberetfoundation.org.

About SmartJobBoard

SmartJobBoard is a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations. With the industry's only advanced AI tools, SmartJobBoard transforms organizations' online career centers into robust recruiting and information hubs to drive engagement and growth. SmartJobBoard elevates job discovery and recruitment by combining advanced AI-based candidate matching and scoring capabilities, integration tools, dashboard analytics and customizable design templates into one streamlined offering. With an innovative approach to targeted recruiting and a simple application process for job seekers, SmartJobBoard helps organizations increase member engagement and achieve revenue growth. Founded in 2008, SmartJobBoard is trusted by over 400 organizations worldwide, including United Service Organizations (USO), American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), Serving & Accrediting Independent Schools (SAIS) and Work for Warriors (WFW). For more information, visit https://www.smartjobboard.com/.

