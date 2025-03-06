The Greene School joins the Rhode Island Purchasing Group

"Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information." Post this

"The Rhode Island Purchasing Group allows us to establish and maintain a system of transparency for not only the agency but the vendors who would like to do business with us. All the information we have regarding the bid, addenda, and awards, along with Q&A's is available to all with just one click of the mouse. By fostering a more transparent environment, it allows for more public participation and collaboration and holds our agency accountable for all that we do during the bid process," stated Kerry Tuttlebee, Head of School of The Greene School.

As a participating agency of the Rhode Island Purchasing Group, it allows The Greene School to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the Rhode Island Purchasing Group, any suppliers looking to do business with The Greene School can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/rhode-island/tgsri. The Greene School encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Rhode Island Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, The Greene School can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. The Greene School also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Rhode Island Purchasing Group in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register on the Rhode Island Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/rhode-island/tgsri. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Rhode Island government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rhode Island Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About The Greene School:

Founded in 2010, The Greene School's 70-acre decentralized campus feels more like a college setting than a traditional high school. They are a public charter school serving 200 students in grades 9-12. They take pride in their small community, talented and committed faculty, welcoming spirit, and a rigorous cross-curricular education. The school was Nationally recognized by EL Education in 2015 and again in 2022 through a rigorous credentialing process. Their core value of environmental education and preparing college-bound students to be engaged citizens and leaders is practiced and woven into each facet of their culture.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rhode Island Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how SOVRA helps build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

