The Greenery Partners with ketteQ to Revolutionize Produce Distribution with Adaptive Planning on Salesforce

Balancing the delivery of optimal value to growers with the complexities of modern supply chain operations demands careful management and strategic planning. To support its growers effectively, The Greenery offers comprehensive marketing and sales services, opening access to international markets that would otherwise be difficult for many growers to reach. This commitment, however, requires The Greenery to maintain a clear, unified view of inventory moving in from growers and out to distribution channels, ensuring seamless coordination and maximizing value throughout the supply chain.

The Greenery previously relied on manual spreadsheet-based supply chain planning processes. As the company expanded and their need to balance supply and demand became more complicated, these manual processes proved inadequate. The Greenery lacked accuracy in its supply forecast, which resulted in lost sales, inability to meet fill dates, and necessary product waste and repacking fees.

Seeking a modern and adaptive planning solution that provides real-time data visibility and integrates with their Salesforce platform, The Greenery evaluated several options before choosing ketteQ. Thanks to its open architecture that allows for seamless integration with existing systems, ketteQ will deploy on Salesforce and integrate with Rootstock's cloud-based ERP to improve collaboration, visibility, and scalability of its operations.

"The ketteQ solution is exceptionally adaptable and well-suited to our unique requirements of today and the future," said Pablo van Vierzen, Business & Transformational Lead at The Greenery. "We were looking for a next-generation planning solution built on Salesforce that would enable us to make full use of AI and ML to optimize our supply chain and ketteQ checked all the boxes."

ketteQ stands alone as the only supply chain planning solution natively built on Salesforce, delivering unmatched ease of integration, user familiarity, and real-time data connectivity.

"ketteQ distinguished itself through the expertise and support provided by their team, their comprehensive and integrated approach to supply chain planning, and the flexibility and scalability of their solution," added van Vierzen.

"We're thrilled to welcome The Greenery to our global community of forward-thinking customers," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. "By moving from manual planning to ketteQ's adaptive platform, The Greenery will unlock new levels of visibility, accuracy, and efficiency. This means better decisions, less waste, and improved service—helping them plan for every possibility and power the future of fresh produce distribution."

To learn more about ketteQ's demand, inventory, and supply chain planning solutions, visit www.ketteq.com/supply-chain-planning.

About The Greenery

As an international fruit and vegetable company, The Greenery, together with its 185 growers, has been supplying and distributing a complete, daily fresh range of fruit and vegetables all year round for more than 25 years. We supply European wholesalers, caterers, processors, online players, and supermarkets. We strive for the lowest possible environmental impact, so that we can provide consumers with a healthy and sustainable diet now and in the future. While ensuring maximum value creation for our growers.

About ketteQ

ketteQ is a leading provider of AI- and machine learning-enabled Adaptive Supply Chain Planning solutions, helping businesses around the world plan for every possibility. Powered by PolymatiQ™, the world's only agentic AI solver, ketteQ enables continuous scenario testing, autonomous decision support, and intelligent automation—transforming planning from reactive to proactive.

Built on Salesforce, ketteQ offers unmatched integration, rapid deployment, and real-world ROI across industries. Headquartered in Atlanta, we're trusted by global leaders to drive resilient, intelligent, and adaptive supply chains. Learn more at ketteQ.com and follow us on LinkedIn @ketteQ.

