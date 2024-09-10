The Greenwich Economic Forum and Fuel, LLC Announce Partnership to Offer Capital Introduction at the 2024 Greenwich Economic Forum Annual Flagship Conference

"We are excited to partner with Fuel to elevate this year's event for our attendees," said GEF Co-Founder Bruce McGuire. "The addition of global capital introduction to the GEF Annual Conference adds even more value for participants, alongside our premier content and renowned speakers." Post this

"We are excited to partner with Fuel to elevate this year's event for our attendees," said GEF Co-Founder Bruce McGuire. "The addition of global capital introduction to the GEF Annual Conference adds even more value for participants, alongside our premier content and renowned speakers."

Fuel's current platform users will have the opportunity to connect with a new and diverse group of alternative industry professionals. They will also be eligible to participate in person at GEF2024 for an additional fee.

"This collaboration allows us to create a seamless experience that blends in-person and virtual capital introduction, enabling participants to connect, collaborate, and capitalize on opportunities in ways not previously possible," said Fuel CEO Yon Perullo. "Together, we are setting a new standard for dynamic, impactful events in the financial industry."

Fund manager registration for the capital introduction component of GEF will be handled by Fuel on their website. Managers can choose between two options: Virtual Only ($3,500), which includes unlimited meetings during the virtual component and access to a live stream of the GEF in-person event, or In-Person + Virtual ($7,000), which includes one delegate pass for GEF, unlimited in-person meetings at the event, and unlimited meetings during the virtual component.

Managers can register here.

There is no cost for allocators, though they must meet qualification criteria, and all event registrations will be verified.

Allocators can register here,

For inquiries about the partnership and registration, please contact [email protected].

About the Greenwich Economic Forum

The Greenwich Economic Forum (GEF) stands as a premier annual investment conference that convenes some of the brightest minds and influential leaders in the world of finance, economics, media, and business. Held in beautiful waterfront settings from Greenwich CT to Miami to Hong Kong, these forums serve as a nexus for thought-provoking discussions, insightful presentations, and high-level networking.

GEF forums bring together a diverse array of C-Suite professionals ranging from alternative investment industry titans and renowned economists to emerging entrepreneurs and policy-makers. GEF conferences provide a unique platform for attendees to gain valuable insights into global economic trends, explore innovative investment strategies, and engage in meaningful conversations that shape the future of financial markets.

With a commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, GEF goes beyond traditional conference boundaries. Attendees can expect to hear from world-class keynote speakers and dynamic panel discussions, and participate in exclusive networking opportunities that foster interdisciplinary dialogue.

As a catalyst for thought leadership, the Greenwich Economic Forum continues to contribute to the evolution of economic and investment landscape, offering a space where ideas are born, connections are forged, and the future of global economics is shaped.

About Fuel

Fuel is the premier capital introduction platform for the alternatives industry. Built on the expertise of its founders and guided by a distinguished Allocator Committee, Fuel offers innovative capital access avenues for asset managers in the private fund space.

Our mission is to revolutionize investor introductions, and lower marketing costs by leveraging technology. Fuel facilitates introductions, lets managers build brand, foster collaboration, and showcase investment strategies within a legally compliant environment for a reasonable price. We believe that meaningful connections and informed decision-making are key to success.

With Fuel, asset allocators gain access to a wide range of investment opportunities, while asset managers can expand their investor network. We provide a dynamic environment for networking, interactive video presentations, and data-driven insights, empowering both parties to make informed decisions and build lasting relationships.

Media Contact

Teresa Marino, Fuel, LLC, 1 (541) 402-5599, [email protected], www.fuel-invest.com

SOURCE Fuel, LLC