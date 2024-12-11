The GumGum Platform™ Achieves Global SOC 2 Compliance, Setting Standards for Data Security in Ad Tech

"Our SOC 2 certification is a testament to our dedication to upholding rigorous standards in security, data protection, and operational excellence. It reflects our promise to deliver innovative, reliable solutions that our clients can depend on as we grow together." Post this

What SOC 2 Compliance Means for GumGum Partners:

Enhanced Security Assurance: SOC 2 certification confirms that GumGum's processes meet the most stringent industry standards for protecting data and ensuring system availability. Partners can have confidence that their sensitive information is safeguarded by robust security protocols.

Increased Market Confidence: As businesses prioritize security and reliability in choosing partners, GumGum's SOC 2 compliance demonstrates its dedication to providing trusted, secure solutions, giving it a competitive edge in the market.

Streamlined Client Security Assessments: With SOC 2 certification in place, GumGum's partners can expedite security reviews, reducing the need for lengthy audits and speeding up the onboarding process for new clients and collaborators.

Stronger Long-Term Relationships: By maintaining compliance with leading security standards, GumGum is well-positioned to support the ongoing success of its partners with secure and stable solutions that foster trust and long-term partnerships.

"Achieving SOC 2 compliance is more than a milestone; it's a crucial step in reinforcing our commitment to the integrity and transparency that our clients and partners expect," said T'Juana Albert, VP of Business Integration & Assurance at GumGum. "In today's landscape, data protection is foundational to consumer trust and brand reputation. Our SOC 2 certification is a testament to our dedication to upholding rigorous standards in security, data protection, and operational excellence. It reflects our promise to deliver innovative, reliable solutions that our clients can depend on as we grow together."

GumGum is SOC 2 compliant, adhering to the rigorous standards set by the AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) to ensure robust data protection and operational excellence. Our compliance specifically covers the Security and Availability principles of the Trust Services Criteria, demonstrating our commitment to safeguarding customer data, preventing unauthorized access, and maintaining reliable system performance. This achievement reflects our dedication to providing secure and dependable services to our clients.

GumGum's commitment to security and compliance will remain a cornerstone of its operations as it continues to expand its market presence and deliver cutting-edge ad tech solutions to partners worldwide.

About GumGum

GumGum is the contextual-first technology leader transforming digital advertising with AI-powered, non-invasive data and media solutions.

We champion effective advertising that uplifts and respects consumers. Our proprietary Contextual, Attention, and Creative solutions create the perfect match between a brand and a consumer in the right moment and mindset.

Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and operates in 19+ markets. For more information, please visit www.gumgum.com.

