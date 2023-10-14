The Handy Foundation and The LatinXorcists Rewrite Hollywood Horror in Groundbreaking Partnership

Handy Foundation Founder Ri-Karlo Handy stated, "We are excited to embark on this journey with The LatinXorcists. Their dedication to pushing boundaries in the horror genre aligns perfectly with our mission to champion the diversity of talent in this industry." Tweet this

Co-Founder Ricardo Martinez emphasized, "New POC screenwriters struggle enough as it is to get noticed, but when your script is bloody or scary, it's even harder." Founder Jose Chavez added, "So we created a group where Latinos could pass around our horror scripts and give each other honest, constructive criticism—for free." Co-Founder Alfredo Hernandez emphasized, "We get better as writers by reading each other, and we organically built a community for marginalized voices in the process. We have a lot of real-life experiences to draw from." Co-founder Ricardo Martinez concluded, "The times are scary enough, aren't they? The joy of this group is that we come together to talk about two things we love: horror scripts and screenwriting. Anybody who is Latino, Latine, or Hispanic can join, and it's free to get read."

The LatinXorcists invite supporters to watch their launch video, crafted as a collaboration with the Handy Foundation and their Virtual Production Training Program.

