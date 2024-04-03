THE HARKEY GROUP Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions

"Together, Meagan and Todd will lead and meet the evolving needs of brands who are intent on growth, determined to improve their brand's customer experience, and insistent on crushing yesterday's benchmarks," said Scott Harkey, founder and chief executive officer of THE HARKEY GROUP. Post this

As Jackman moves up, Todd Sommers has been elevated to president of O.H. Partners, THE HARKEY GROUP's full-service, integrated marketing agency with offices in Phoenix and Las Vegas. In his new role, Sommers will oversee its client roster including Gila River Resorts and Casinos, Arizona Lottery, City of Phoenix, LA Golf, onsemi, and LeVecke Beer, Wine and Spirits, as well as serve as Chief Operating Officer for THE HARKEY GROUP. Before joining O.H. Partners, Sommers led the integrated marketing team at Allison Worldwide, working with accounts such as Dexcom, Helmsley Charitable Trust, Qualcomm, Vistage, and AAA. Prior to that, he was the director of brand marketing for Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

"THE HARKEY GROUP is proud to announce the well-deserved promotion of Meagan Jackman to the role of president," said Scott Harkey, founder and chief executive officer of THE HARKEY GROUP. "Meagan's exceptional leadership and strategic acumen have been invaluable to the success of our holding company. I am confident that under her guidance, THE HARKEY GROUP will continue to boom. I am equally excited to welcome Todd Sommers; his wealth of experience and innovative approach align perfectly with our commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and performance. Together, Meagan and Todd will lead and meet the evolving needs of brands who are intent on growth, determined to improve their brand's customer experience, and insistent on crushing yesterday's benchmarks."

In January, THE HARKEY GROUP launched luxury lifestyle focused MONOGRAM agency helmed by John Shadler. Shadler has 35 years of experience leading some of the most recognizable and successful marketing campaigns in the hospitality world, including brand launches for the iconic Mirage, Treasure Island and Bellagio hotels. MONOGRAM joins THE HARKEY GROUP's agency roster, including O.H. Partners, Nomadic, and Matter Films.

ABOUT THE HARKEY GROUP

THE HARKEY GROUP is a collection of consumer-centric, performance-focused, and creatively-inspired specialized agencies dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of ambitious marketers. With a relentless focus on growth, brand enhancement, and exceeding benchmarks, THE HARKEY GROUP has grabbed national attention for its work in research, strategy, creative, branding, media planning and buying, digital work, public relations, social media, and more. Four unique businesses comprise THE HARKEY GROUP: an integrated advertising agency, a strategic communications powerhouse, a digital-first creative content studio, and an award-winning production company. For more information, please visit www.theharkeygroup.com.

ABOUT O.H. PARTNERS

O.H. Partners is a full-service, integrated marketing agency renowned for its expertise in the travel, gaming, hospitality, leisure, and health and wellness industries. O.H. has grabbed national attention for its award-winning work, and it serves as the integrated advertising agency under THE HARKEY GROUP, which launched in early 2023. O.H. Partners has become one of the largest, most decorated agencies in the southwest, has consistently been ranked one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies, and has been listed by Adweek as one of the fastest-growing agencies on the planet. For more information, please visit www.ohpartners.com.

