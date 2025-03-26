The Harkey Group Continues Expansion With Los Angeles Office Opening

O.H. Partners, Matter, MONOGRAM, and Reactr Agencies Will Continue to Serve Clients Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Harkey Group, a holding company composed of four unique businesses, today announces its expansion across the U.S. with its official Los Angeles office opening at 1800 Vine Street.

The Harkey Group already has offices in both Phoenix and Las Vegas, but as the entity continues to cement its growing influence across the region, an additional presence was warranted. Last year, the holding company announced the launch of MONOGRAM, a premier specialty travel and hospitality agency based out of Las Vegas. The location was critical to MONOGRAM's company identity, as Las Vegas is a pulse point of travel, hospitality, and entertainment.

Similarly, California is home to many Harkey Group clients and their customers. The Harkey Group has served award-winning clients out of Los Angeles for years, as MONOGRAM works with key players in the travel sector out of LA, and its mothership advertising agency O.H. Partners continues to grow in consumer, education and entertainment.

The expansion comes at a pivotal time for the city: not only is Los Angeles home to industry giants in entertainment and hospitality, but multiple global events are taking place in the city in the near future: The World Cup, Summer Olympics, and Super Bowl will all take place in LA within the next four years.

"Los Angeles is a place I have a longstanding history with. We've been tied to the city for years through numerous big name clients, and our team is looking forward to being able to more intimately serve those clients with a permanent presence here," said Harkey. "I grew up in California, so being able to land back here is full circle. Now is the perfect time for us to place permanent roots in this beautiful and dynamic city."

"Our best-in-class team has decades of combined experience creating top-tier work for clients across industries, and one major market for us is Los Angeles," added Meagan Jackman, CMO of The Harkey Group. "We are thrilled about the opportunity to continue building upon our legacy and look forward to seeing the growth of The Harkey Group as we serve our clients in closer proximity than ever."

The Harkey Group creates work for clients around the world, but has a physical presence in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and now Los Angeles. The holding company will continue to expand, with plans to continue acquiring agencies across the United States.

The Harkey Group is a collection of specialized agencies, grabbing national attention for work in research, strategy, creative, branding, media planning and buying, digital work, public relations, social media, and more. Four unique businesses comprise The Harkey Group: an integrated advertising agency, a top-tier social media content lab, a specialized travel and hospitality boutique agency, and an award-winning production company. For more information, please visit www.theharkeygroup.com.

