THE HARKEY GROUP Wins Big At This Year's Rocky Mountain Emmys

The organization took home three Emmys, doubling its collection

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THE HARKEY GROUP walked away from this year's Rocky Mountain Emmys with three awards, given to O.H. Partners and Matter Films - the organization's mothership advertising agency and production company, respectively.

The first category was the Health/Medical Short Form Content award, won by Matter Films for its work for Phoenix Children's Foundation titled "Face of Hope". The heart of the work is based on the idea that almost nothing is more powerful than the bond between a child and a beloved pet. For children coping with serious illnesses or injuries, like the patients at Phoenix Children's, the love and devotion of those faithful companions can sustain hope in the darkest of times. Additionally, Matter Films won the Branded Content Short Form with its official reel, which highlights the notable work the company has created. The Matter team, led by President Brandon Barnard, has created stunning work for clients including National Geographic, Marriott, and CAPCOM to name a few.

The advertising agency under THE HARKEY GROUP, O.H. Partners, won the Commercial (Single Spot) category for its "Million Dollar Giveaway" work for Arizona Lottery. The spot, depicting a daughter surprising her mother with her own business, showcases what a million dollar win means for the average family: the chance to make long held dreams come true.

"It's humbling to win awards for not only our company's reel, but for such an important client as the Phoenix Children's Foundation. We love the work that we do and we love being able to collaborate with so many amazing people," said Brandon Bernard, President of Matter Films.

"Collaborating with Matter Films, we've emphasized the profound impact our health system has on those seeking care close to home in Arizona. Through this partnership, we aim to ignite empathy and support within our community for the children and families we serve," said Steve Schnall, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Phoenix Children's Foundation.

"I've always been incredibly proud of our team, and these wins just serve as a testament to our best-in-class creative work. We're honored to take home 3 more Emmys this year, and are looking forward to raising the bar even higher," said Scott Harkey, CEO of THE HARKEY GROUP.

For the Arizona Lottery "Million Dollar Giveaway" spot, Mark Naparstek served as the Executive Creative Director,

Ricky Depugh served as the Copywriter, and Jose Duran served as Art Director. O.H. Partners tapped production company Hey Presto for the spot.

"Face Of Hope" was directed by Chris Heck, with Jenny Roberts serving as the Creative Director, Alicia Longo and Kyle Gilbert serving as Executive Producers, and Jacen Sieveres serving as the Director of Photography.

Brandon Barnard is the Creative Director of Matter Films' reel. Tom J. McCoy is the Editor, Jenny Roberts is the Post Producer and Editor, and Graham Pritchard did Visual Effects and Editing.

THE HARKEY GROUP is adding these awards to the three Emmys already in its collection.

