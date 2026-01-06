The Harris Agency Announces Recipient of the 2026 THA Impact Pro Bono Grant

Empowering daughters of incarcerated mothers, Beauty Marks for Girls has been selected as the public relations agency's second annual pro bono client.

BOONTON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Harris Agency, an independent specialist public relations agency, has selected Beauty Marks for Girls to receive its 2026 THA Impact pro bono grant of $25,000 in strategic PR and communications services.

Beauty Marks for Girls empowers daughters of incarcerated mothers in South Carolina through mentorship, trauma-informed care, and early intervention programs that create pathways to higher education and future success. Founded in 2019 by Jennifer Jones, the daughter of a formerly incarcerated mother, the organization is rooted in her personal experience and her commitment to breaking the cycles of silence, shame, stigma, and intergenerational incarceration.

The organization has grown rapidly. In its first year, Beauty Marks for Girls provided services to a single girl, but has since expanded to six counties and three prison systems and offers a variety of programs.

For example, it provides a personalized approach to career and higher education readiness. Through one-on-one coaching, skill-building workshops, career exploration, and scholarship support, the organization helps girls design clear pathways to success — whether that's college, trade school, the workforce, or military service. It has secured more than $235,000 in college scholarships for youth.

The Harris Agency's THA Impact grant program was established to provide pro bono communications support to U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profits looking to amplify their missions. Now in its second year, the program previously achieved success with its inaugural recipients: Higher Up NJ and Warriors and Quiet Waters.

"The response we have received around our THA Impact grant has been gratifying," said Peter Harris, CEO and Founder of The Harris Agency. "Philanthropic organizations need public relations support to succeed in their mission, and The Harris Agency is proud to contribute our time and expertise. I can think of no organization more deserving than Beauty Marks for Girls."

The selected non-profit will collaborate closely with THA's teams to advance its goals and reach key audiences. The THA Impact program is offered annually, with applications for the next cycle opening in early fall 2026. Nonprofits interested in future pro bono support are encouraged to visit www.theharris.agency/tha-impact for more information.

About The Harris Agency

Founded in 2017, The Harris Agency delivers results to a range of corporate and nonprofit clients. Our team of seasoned industry veterans helps clients build trust by successfully navigating the complex mix of social, political, economic and digital challenges. With a focus on B2B and technology, our team brings decades of experience managing reputation and issues for some of the world's most respected and disruptive companies, including IBM, Verizon, Calix, Synchrony and PSEG. https://www.theharris.agency/

