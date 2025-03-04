The Harris Agency Announces Recipients of the First Annual THA Impact Pro Bono Grant

THA Impact Welcomes Two Non-Profits: Higher Up and Warriors & Quiet Waters Foundation

BOONTON, N.J., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Harris Agency, a leading public relations firm, today announced the selection of two nonprofit organizations, Higher Up and Warriors & Quiet Waters Foundation, as the first recipients of its newly launched pro bono initiative, THA Impact.

Congratulations to the 2025 THA Impact grant recipients:

Higher Up, a non-profit that serves current and graduated Hightstown High School students, including those who are under-resourced, by coordinating meaningful summer jobs and career-essential internships.

Warriors & Quiet Waters Foundation, a non-profit empowering post-9/11 combat veterans and their loved ones to thrive and live purpose-driven lives through peak experiences in nature, meaningful relationships, and a sense of community.

The Harris Agency's THA Impact grant program was created to provide pro bono communications support to U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profits looking to amplify their missions. Originally intended to support one non-profit each year, the overwhelming quality of applicants resulted in the selection of two inspiring organizations. Each non-profit will receive $25,000 worth of strategic PR and communications services.

"Through THA Impact, we aim to support organizations that are focused on executing their missions but may not have the resources to amplify them," says Peter Harris, CEO and Founder of The Harris Agency. "The selection process was so inspiring that we knew we had to extend our support to both of these outstanding non-profits."

The selected non-profits will work closely with THA's teams to meet their goals and reach the right audiences. The THA Impact program is offered annually, with applications opening later this year for the next round of recipients. Nonprofits interested in future pro bono support can visit our website.

