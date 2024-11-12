The Harris Agency Launches Pro Bono Grant Program 'THA Impact'

Applications Now Open for the THA Impact Program

BOONTON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Harris Agency, a leading public relations firm, today announced THA Impact, a new program designed to provide pro bono communications support to a U.S.-based 501 (c)(3) non-profit looking to broaden its reach and amplify its mission.

Eligible organizations are invited to apply for the opportunity to receive up to $25,000 in pro bono public relations support of a project or campaign.

THA Impact stems from The Harris Agency's commitment to amplifying the voices of impactful nonprofits, inspired by our recent pro bono work with Never Off Duty (NOD), a water safety and emergency response education nonprofit working to improve access to safety measures at New Jersey's pools and beaches.

Through the first annual Waterman's Ball in 2024, an event the Harris Agency proudly supported, Never Off Duty raised $24,000 to fund youth water safety programs and scholarships. The contributions further NOD's goal of combating drowning risks in underserved communities through their just-established New Jersey charter that extends water safety education to 15 elementary schools.

"This is our way of supporting community groups who don't have the resources to tell their story or advance their mission," said Peter Harris, founder and CEO of The Harris Agency. "We're looking forward to lending our expertise and support to more groups like Never Off Duty."

With the launch of THA Impact, The Harris Agency aims to provide strategic communications support to help nonprofits become more effective in achieving their goals. Support provided may include content development, media relations, media training, event support social media engagement or community outreach.

Nonprofits interested in applying can visit our website to submit their applications. The application is open until December 6, and the selected nonprofit will be announced on December 20.

About The Harris Agency

Founded in 2017, The Harris Agency delivers results to a range of corporate and nonprofit clients. Our team of seasoned industry veterans help clients build trust by successfully navigating the complex mix of social, political, economic and digital challenges. With a focus on B2B and technology, our team brings decades of experience managing reputation and issues for some of the world's most respected and disruptive companies, including IBM, Verizon, Calix, Synchrony, PSEG and ZTE. https://www.theharris.agency/

Media Contact

Dominique Lewis, The Harris Agency, 1 845-208-5398, [email protected], https://www.theharris.agency/

SOURCE The Harris Agency