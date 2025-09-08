The Harris Agency Opens Applications for the 2026 THA Impact Season

Pro Bono Program Enters its Second Year After Successfully Supporting Higher Up as well as Warriors and Quiet Waters

BOONTON, N.J., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Harris Agency, a leading public relations firm, today announced the launch of the second year of THA Impact, its pro bono communications grant program designed to help a U.S.-based 501 (c)(3) nonprofit broaden its reach and amplify its mission.

Eligible organizations are invited to apply for the opportunity to receive up to $25,000 in pro bono public relations support for a project or campaign in 2026. Support may include content development, media relations, media training, event support, social media engagement, or community outreach.

The program drew in an impressive pool of candidates in 2025, its inaugural year. Grant recipients included Higher Up, a summer job and internship placement program for students in the Hightstown, NJ community; and Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation, an organization empowering post-9/11 combat veterans and their loved ones to thrive.

"The first-year success of our THA Impact Program demonstrated just how much community groups can achieve when they are given the tools and assets to amplify their voices," said Peter Harris, founder and CEO of The Harris Agency. "With this grant, we're committed to continuing that momentum and helping more nonprofits fulfill their missions."

Working with Higher Up, The Harris Agency helped secure media coverage in local media outlets including BINJE and Patch to elevate awareness of its mission to remove barriers for students seeking summer jobs and internships. With this added visibility, Higher Up successfully placed 35 students in various internships across the region, including in the office of Assemblywoman Tennille R. McCoy. Work with Warriors and Quiet Waters is now underway, and The Harris Agency is supporting the organization through local and national media relations to amplify their mission.

THA Impact stems from The Harris Agency's commitment to support nonprofits that are making a difference in the world. The program was inspired by our pro bono work with Never Off Duty (NOD), a water safety and emergency response education nonprofit.

Through the first annual Waterman's Ball in 2024, an event the Harris Agency proudly supported, Never Off Duty raised $24,000 to fund youth water safety programs and scholarships. THA helped to advance NOD's goal of combating drowning risks in underserved communities through the nonprofit's just-established New Jersey charter that extends water safety education to 15 elementary schools.

Nonprofits interested in applying can visit our website to submit their applications. The application is open through October 24, and the selected nonprofit will be announced in December.

