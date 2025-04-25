The Hazzard Law Firm Supports Public Safety Amid Alabama's Ban on Glock Switches

Birmingham Criminal Defense Attorney Wakisha Hazzard Applauds Alabama's New Law Banning Glock Switches, Showcasing The State's Commitment to Public Safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. , April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hazzard Law Firm, led by founding attorney Wakisha Hazzard, commends Alabama's strides toward enhanced public safety following the enactment of Senate Bill 116, signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey. The legislation bans the possession of gun conversion devices, commonly known as "Glock switches," marking a significant milestone in combating gun violence and protecting Alabama residents.

Attorney Hazzard, a prominent advocate for justice and public safety, applauds the collaborative efforts of state lawmakers and law enforcement in addressing the dangers posed by these illegal devices. "Senate Bill 116 represents a commitment to safer communities," said Attorney Hazzard. "At The Hazzard Law Firm, we support efforts to remove these dangerous weapons from our streets and will continue to advocate for justice and accountability for all residents of Birmingham and throughout the state."

Glock switches, illegal under federal law, convert handguns into fully automatic weapons capable of firing up to 1,200 rounds per minute. By enacting a state-level ban, Alabama law enforcement can now prosecute offenders under state law, reinforcing the state's commitment to reducing gun-related violence.

Earlier this week, Birmingham police made their first arrest under the new law, detaining a 15-year-old found in possession of a Glock handgun and a conversion device. Mayor Randall Woodfin has pledged additional resources through the Crime Stoppers program, offering rewards for information leading to arrests and helping to protect neighborhoods from these hazardous devices.

"Public safety must be a shared priority across all sectors," Attorney Hazzard emphasized. "The Hazzard Law Firm remains dedicated to supporting our community through responsible legal advocacy in the fight against illegal firearms."

Attorney Hazzard commented further on the bill on her weekly Instagram Thursday feature, "Talk that Talk. " She expressed concerns that Alabama youth feel the need for guns and Glock switches, cautioning that the law can try them as adults under specific circumstances. She also encouraged her viewers to be careful and to demonstrate more love and compassion for each other.

The Hazzard Law Firm continues to serve Birmingham with a commitment to justice. Through its knowledge of criminal law and focus on community partnerships, the firm is a resource for individuals seeking legal representation or needing clarity on their rights under the latest legislation.

For more information about The Hazzard Law Firm and its services, please visit www.hazzardfirm.com.

Having been in practice since 2011, Wakisha E. Hazzard has established the Hazzard Law Firm as one of Birmingham's most respected and trusted law firms.

Wakisha E. Hazzard graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and a double minor in English and Fashion Merchandising. Soon after graduating, Wakisha decided to pursue her legal career. She graduated from Miles Law School in 2009 with great distinction and then became certified as an attorney in 2011. Soon after certification, she went on to lay the foundation for her own law firm, The Hazzard Law Firm, LLC, focusing on matters related to personal injury, family law and divorce matters, and criminal defense litigation. Crediting her accomplishments to God and her strong family structure, Wakisha has not only established a legal legacy but, through her leadership, her humanitarianism, and her philanthropy, is navigating a vessel designed to assist and serve others. She is extremely active in the community and is passionate about giving back to that community through acts of service.

