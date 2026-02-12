The HCR Group Appoints Chad Bystedt as Chief Financial Officer as it Expands its Commercial Roofing Platform Across the Western U.S.

"Chad's experience and leadership are a strong fit for The HCR Group," said Mike Erekson, Chief Executive Officer. "His ability to build scalable financial infrastructure and support thoughtful expansion will be critical as we continue to grow." Post this

"Chad's experience and leadership are a strong fit for The HCR Group," said Mike Erekson, Chief Executive Officer. "His ability to build scalable financial infrastructure and support thoughtful expansion will be critical as we continue to grow."

The appointment follows the formation of The HCR Group, a unified commercial roofing platform created to bring together high-performing regional companies across the Western United States while preserving the local leadership, culture, and customer relationships that define each business. The platform was designed to support local teams through shared resources that strengthen safety, consistency, and collaboration.

The HCR Group is comprised of established commercial roofing companies including Highland Commercial Roofing, Skycraft Roofing, Fidelity Roof Company, and Northwest Roofing, each of which continues to operate locally with support from the broader platform. Led by Erekson, a construction industry veteran with more than two decades of experience building and leading high-performing service organizations, The HCR Group was created with a clear vision: to be the Best Partner of Choice in commercial roofing for employees, customers, and partners across the Western United States.

The HCR Group empowers each of its companies to grow independently while leveraging the strength, stability, and support of a larger organization, providing a comprehensive range of commercial roofing solutions—including TPO, PVC, coatings, steep-slope, metal systems, and long-term maintenance—customized to meet the demands of each unique market.

"We built The HCR Group with intention," said Erekson. "This platform is about raising standards in the industry; creating a strong, safety-focused organization that supports great local teams and delivers consistent, high-quality results for customers. Chad's leadership strengthens our ability to execute on that vision."

About The HCR Group

The HCR Group is a commercial roofing platform comprised of high-performing regional companies across the Western United States. Backed by HCI Equity Partners, based in Washington, DC, The HCR Group is built with the purpose of becoming the roofing partner of choice. The HCR Group partners with established roofing businesses while preserving local leadership, culture, and customer relationships. The platform provides shared resources across safety, operations, finance, and best-practice collaboration, enabling teams to deliver consistent, high-quality work at scale.

