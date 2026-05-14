The HCR Group Appoints Vice President of Human Resources to Strengthen Culture and Employee Growth Across Expanding Platform

"Growth at this level requires more than operational excellence; it requires leadership, alignment, and a culture that supports performance. Marlo will play a key role in helping us continue building a company where people can grow and perform at a high level." Post this

"We are building more than a collection of companies. We are building a platform designed to scale," said Mike Erekson, Chief Executive Officer of The HCR Group. "That requires intentional investment in our people, our leaders, and the culture that connects them. Marlo brings the experience and leadership to help us do that the right way."

Building the Culture and Leadership Foundation for Growth

Wilkey brings more than 15 years of experience leading HR strategy, talent development, and organizational effectiveness, with a strong background in private equity-backed and high-growth environments.

Most recently, he served in senior HR leadership roles at Vantor, where he partnered with executive teams to align talent strategy with business objectives, strengthen leadership capability, and support enterprise growth through scalable people systems. His experience spans organizational design, performance management, leadership development, and cultural integration across multi-location businesses.

In his role as Vice President of Human Resources, Wilkey will lead the development of The HCR Group's people and culture strategy, supporting leadership teams across its regional companies while helping build the infrastructure needed to attract, develop, and retain top talent.

"Marlo understands how to connect people, culture, and performance," said Erekson. "He has a track record of building strong leadership teams and creating systems that allow organizations to grow while staying aligned and accountable."

Supporting the Next Phase of Platform Growth

The appointment comes as The HCR Group continues to scale both organically and through acquisition. While the company remains committed to preserving the local leadership, relationships, and reputation of its regional brands, it is equally focused on building the shared capabilities that strengthen the organization as a whole.

"Growth at this level requires more than operational excellence; it requires leadership, alignment, and a culture that supports performance," said Erekson. "Marlo will play a key role in helping us continue building a company where people can grow and perform at a high level."

About The HCR Group

The HCR Group is a commercial roofing platform comprised of high-performing regional companies across the Western United States. Backed by Oridian Capital Partners (formerly HCI Equity Partners), based in Washington, DC, The HCR Group is built with the purpose of becoming the roofing partner of choice. The HCR Group partners with established roofing businesses while preserving local leadership, culture, and customer relationships. The platform provides shared resources across safety, operations, finance, and best-practice collaboration, enabling teams to deliver consistent, high-quality work at scale.

For more information, visit www.theHCRGroup.com

Media Contact

Julie Chalpan, The HCR Group, 1 770-363-7085, [email protected], www.theHCRGroup.com

SOURCE The HCR Group