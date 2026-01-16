The HCR Group Launches with a Vision to Be the Best Partner of Choice in Commercial Roofing Across the Western United States

"We didn't build The HCR Group just to be bigger—we built it to be better. The HCR Group was created by roofers, for roofers. Our focus is simple: creating the best possible environment for our teams to do their best work—so our customers can rely on us as a true partner." Post this

The organization is led by Chief Executive Officer Mike Erekson, a seasoned construction leader with more than 20 years of experience building, operating, and leading high-performing service organizations. Known for his people-first leadership style and deep understanding of field operations, Erekson has built his career focused on safety, accountability, and creating environments where teams can take pride in their work and perform at the highest level. Under his leadership, The HCR Group is advancing a clear vision: to become the Best Partner of Choice for commercial roofing across the Western U.S. for employees, customers, and partners.

"We didn't build The HCR Group just to be bigger—we built it to be better," said Erekson. "We want to be different in this industry. The HCR Group was created by roofers, for roofers. We take pride in our craft, we work hard for each other and our customers, and we believe you can hold high standards while still enjoying the work and the people you do it with. Our focus is simple: creating the best possible environment for our teams to do their best work—so our customers can rely on us as a true partner."

The launch of The HCR Group reflects an evolving need within the commercial roofing industry, as customers increasingly seek partners who combine strong safety practices, consistent execution, and trusted local expertise. By aligning shared values, best practices, and leadership support, The HCR Group creates a platform that empowers its companies to collaborate, raise standards, and deliver a more dependable experience across markets.

The HCR Group is committed to setting a higher standard for what it means to be a commercial roofing partner and become a trusted long-term partner. For more information, visit www.theHCRGroup.com.

About The HCR Group

The HCR Group is a commercial roofing platform comprised of high-performing regional companies across the Western United States. Backed by HCI Equity Partners, The HCR Group is built on a safety-first mindset, shared values, and operational excellence, with a vision to be the best partner in the industry for employees, customers, and partners.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

