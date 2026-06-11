The HCR Group Sets New Standard for Roofing Safety with Launch of Unified Safety Excellence Platform

"Safety is not just a program at The HCR Group. It's how we operate," said Mike Erekson, Chief Executive Officer of The HCR Group. "As we've grown, we've made a deliberate decision to build a consistent safety culture across every company, every location, and every jobsite." Post this

Unlike traditional safety programs that focus primarily on compliance, The HCR Group's approach is centered around field engagement, employee empowerment, and ownership at every level of the organization. Across HCR Group companies, crews participate in regular safety meetings, jobsite inspections, and ongoing training designed to reinforce safe decision-making in real-world conditions.

"Safety is not just a program at The HCR Group. It's how we operate," said Mike Erekson, Chief Executive Officer of The HCR Group. "As we've grown, we've made a deliberate decision to build a consistent safety culture across every company, every location, and every jobsite. This initiative reinforces that commitment and establishes a common standard for how we protect our people and serve our customers."

The Safety Excellence Initiative is led by Quirio "Q" Estrada, who was recently appointed The HCR Group Safety Director to oversee safety strategy and performance across the organization's portfolio of roofing companies.

"Creating a strong safety culture requires more than policies and procedures," said Estrada. "It requires accountability, communication, and trust. The goal is to create an environment where every employee feels empowered to identify hazards, speak up, and take ownership of safety, not because they're told to, but because it's part of who we are."

Built around five core pillars including leadership accountability, employee empowerment, proactive hazard identification, continuous training, and standardized safety expectations, The HCR Group Unified Safety Excellence initiative is designed to drive consistent performance while strengthening the organization's long-term safety culture.

The initiative builds upon a strong safety foundation already established across The HCR Group. The organization currently maintains a recordable incident rate 31 percent below the national average and completed more than 500 jobsite audits last year, achieving an average audit score of 96.4 percent.

"Building owners trust us with their facilities, their tenants, and their projects," Estrada added. "A strong safety culture protects our employees while creating better outcomes for our customers. When safety is prioritized from planning through project completion, everyone benefits."

As The HCR Group continues to grow across the Western United States, safety will remain a foundational element of the company's culture and operating model.

"Growth doesn't change our priorities," said Erekson. "The responsibility to protect our people comes first. This initiative ensures we continue building a culture where safety is expected, supported, and reinforced every day."

About The HCR Group

The HCR Group is a commercial roofing platform comprised of high-performing regional companies across the Western United States. Backed by Oridian Capital Partners, The HCR Group is built with the purpose of becoming the roofing partner of choice. The HCR Group partners with established roofing businesses while preserving local leadership, culture, and customer relationships. The platform provides shared resources across safety, operations, finance, and best-practice collaboration, enabling teams to deliver consistent, high-quality work at scale.

For more information, visit www.theHCRGroup.com

Media Contact

Julie Chalpan, The HCR Group, 1 770-363-7085, [email protected], www.theHCRGroup.com

SOURCE The HCR Group