The HCR Group Strengthens Leadership with Sales and Marketing Executives as Platform Continues to Accelerate Growth Across the Western U.S.

We are intentionally building a leadership team that can support the next phase of growth for this platform. John and Gina bring complementary strengths that will help our regional companies continue to grow while maintaining what has made each of these businesses successful. Post this

"We are intentionally building a leadership team that can support the next phase of growth for this platform," said Mike Erekson, Chief Executive Officer of The HCR Group. "John and Gina bring complementary strengths that will help our regional companies continue to grow while maintaining the local leadership, relationships, and reputation that have made each of these businesses successful."

Strengthening Sales Leadership Across the Platform

Temoyan joins The HCR Group with more than two decades of experience in construction, restoration, and property services. Most recently, he served as Regional Sales Director at BluSky Restoration, where he led and coached business development teams across the Central Region.

Over the course of his career, Temoyan has built and led high-performing sales teams across multi-location service organizations, including leadership roles overseeing national project director teams managing complex property damage projects throughout the United States.

As Vice President of Sales, Temoyan will work closely with leadership and sales teams across The HCR Group's companies including Highland Commercial Roofing, Skycraft Roofing, Fidelity Roof Company, North-West Roofing, and Warren RoofCare to strengthen sales execution, support training and development, and help bring greater consistency to how the organization pursues and wins work across its markets.

"John understands how to build strong teams and scalable sales processes across multiple locations," said Erekson. "His background working with many of the same property and construction stakeholders we serve makes him a natural fit for our organization."

Building a Scalable Marketing Engine for Growth

Kelley brings more than 15 years of marketing leadership experience across construction, commercial property services, manufacturing, and architectural products.

Most recently, she served as Marketing Director at DCPS, where she led marketing strategy for a multi-division commercial property services contractor, supporting seven service lines and driving significant growth in marketing-generated opportunities and pipeline.

Throughout her career, Kelley has focused on building marketing systems that align closely with sales teams, strengthen brand positioning, and support scalable growth across multi-location organizations.

As Vice President of Marketing, Kelley will lead marketing strategy and execution across The HCR Group platform to support brand development, demand generation, and marketing programs that help regional teams grow within their local markets.

"Gina understands how to build marketing systems that support field teams and generate real business results," said Erekson. "Her experience working across multi-division service organizations makes her well positioned to help strengthen how our companies go to market."

Building the Platform for Long-Term Growth

The leadership additions come as The HCR Group continues expanding its network of high-performing regional roofing companies. The platform was created to bring together established local businesses while providing the shared leadership, systems, and resources that help them grow.

"We built The HCR Group with intention," said Erekson. "This platform is about raising standards in the industry supporting great local teams, investing in safety and operational excellence, and delivering consistent results for customers. Adding leaders like John and Gina strengthen our ability to continue building something special across this organization."

About The HCR Group

The HCR Group is a commercial roofing platform comprised of high-performing regional companies across the Western United States. Backed by Oridian Capital Partners (formerly HCI Equity Partners), based in Washington, DC, The HCR Group is built with the purpose of becoming the roofing partner of choice. The HCR Group partners with established roofing businesses while preserving local leadership, culture, and customer relationships. The platform provides shared resources across safety, operations, finance, and best-practice collaboration, enabling teams to deliver consistent, high-quality work at scale.

For more information, visit www.theHCRGroup.com

Media Contact

Julie Chalpan, The HCR Group, 1 770-363-7085, [email protected], www.theHCRGroup.com

SOURCE The HCR Group