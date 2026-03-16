The HCR Group Strengthens Preventative Maintenance Capabilities with Acquisition of Warren Roof Care Services

Our platform allows great companies to remain locally led while benefiting from the shared expertise... Warren's experience managing more than 8 million square feet of maintained roofing assets each year brings valuable insight into how we continue raising the standard of service for our customers. Post this

Founded in 1991 by Mark Warren, the company manages preventative maintenance programs covering more than 8 million square feet of commercial roofing assets annually across Sonoma County and the greater Bay Area.

The HCR Group identified Warren RoofCare as an ideal partner because of its strong values, customer-first culture, and commitment to long-term relationships with building owners.

"We are very intentional about the companies we partner with," said Mike Erekson, Chief Executive Officer of The HCR Group. "Warren RoofCare represents exactly what we look for… a company with deep roots in its local market, strong values, and a reputation for building long-term customer partnerships. Warren's disciplined maintenance programs and advanced communication systems will strengthen how we serve customers and elevate preventative maintenance capabilities across our platform."

The HCR Group was built with a long-term vision to become the commercial roofing partner of choice across the Western U.S. for every customer, every employee, and every partner. The addition of Warren RoofCare enhances this model by introducing advanced preventative maintenance processes and communication systems that can now be shared across the entire organization.

"Our platform allows great companies to remain locally led while benefiting from the shared expertise, tools, and resources of the broader organization," said Erekson. "Warren's experience managing more than eight million square feet of maintained roofing assets each year brings valuable insight into how we continue raising the standard of service for our customers."

For Warren RoofCare, the partnership provides an opportunity to continue serving Northern California clients with additional support, tools, investment, and resources so they can focus on creating greater long-term customer success.

"Since founding this company, our goal has always been to build lasting relationships with our customers by helping them protect and manage one of their most valuable assets," said Mark Warren, Founder of Warren Roof Care Services. "What impressed us about The HCR Group is their commitment to supporting strong local companies while sharing knowledge and resources across the platform. We're excited to bring our maintenance expertise and communication systems into the organization while continuing to serve our customers with the same care and integrity they've come to expect."

About The HCR Group

The HCR Group is a commercial roofing platform comprised of high-performing regional companies across the Western United States focused on operational excellence, safety, and superior customer outcomes.

The platform provides shared resources, operational support, and best-practice collaboration that enable each company to grow while delivering consistent, high-quality service to customers. Today, The HCR Group includes Highland Commercial Roofing, Skycraft Roofing Inc., Fidelity Roof Company, North-West Roofing, and Warren RoofCare Services. For more information, visit www.theHCRGroup.com.

About Warren RoofCare Services

Warren RoofCare Services (Warren Construction & Roofing, Inc.) was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. The company specializes in commercial roof asset management, preventative maintenance programs, repair, and replacement services across Sonoma County and the greater Bay Area. For more information, visit www.wcroof.com.

Media Contact

Kathryn Towns, The HCR Group, 1 6789256301, [email protected], www.theHCRGroup.com

SOURCE The HCR Group