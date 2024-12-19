The Healdsburg School Welcomes New Head of School, Tracie Mastronicola, Celebrates Milestone Accreditation

In addition to welcoming new Head of School Tracie Mastronicola, THS has earned accreditation from the California Association of Independent Schools (CAIS) following a rigorous evaluation.

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healdsburg School (THS), a leading Sonoma County, California independent school, is proud to announce the appointment of Tracie Mastronicola as its new head of school. Mastronicola, who joined THS in the summer of 2024 from the San Francisco Friends School, brings a wealth of experience in education and leadership. Her appointment coincides with a significant accreditation milestone for THS and kicks off an exciting new chapter as the school prepares for continued growth and excellence.

Mastronicola's demonstrated leadership, combined with a rich background in teaching, makes her an ideal fit for THS' vibrant community. In her prior role, Mastronicola achieved distinction as a middle school math and science teacher, rising to the position of Academic Dean before becoming Associate Head of School at the San Francisco Friends School. Originally from New York, she attended the University of Virginia, where she earned a BS and MS in Environmental Science and Chemistry. Mastronicola relocated to the West Coast following graduation to begin her career as an educator.

In addition to welcoming Mastronicola, THS has earned accreditation from the California Association of Independent Schools (CAIS) following a rigorous evaluation. THS' CAIS accreditation is effective this year, comprising compliance to full standards and a seven-year accreditation status—the highest level of achievement bestowed by CAIS. Established in 1941, the CAIS evaluation process ensures that independent schools meet and maintain high ethical and academic standards, with an emphasis on elevated leadership.

With this latest milestone, THS joins a prestigious network of high-achieving independent schools and gains access to key resources supporting its continued delivery of academic and operational excellence. Additionally, THS has renewed its International Baccalaureate (IB) accreditation for the Primary Years Program (PYP), the cornerstone of THS' K-5 curriculum and renowned inquiry-based, transdisciplinary approach to education. PYP uniquely equips students with critical thinking skills, emphasizing conceptual understanding, creativity and cultural appreciation. THS is the only school in Sonoma County to carry the internationally recognized IB accreditation in its lower school.

These accreditations are complemented by others THS holds from Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS), and California Teacher Development Collaborative (CATDC). A nonprofit organization, CATDC supports the professional growth and development of teachers and school leaders across California's independent schools, helping educators enhance their skills, stay current with educational trends, and foster a collaborative learning community.

With a tenured middle school educator and leader in Mastronicola at the school's helm, THS' Middle School program continues to evolve and deliver a differentiated educational experience. Offering an expanded selection of 24 electives, ranging from Performing Arts and Fine Arts to Coding, Culinary Arts, and Ethics, THS' Middle School develops tomorrow's leaders through rigorous STEM-focused coursework complemented by a pacesetting arts program. This diverse curriculum cultivates creativity, innovation, and ethical reasoning, ensuring that students are exceptionally prepared for high school and what follows.

"Our school is poised for an exciting future," said Mastronicola. "With these significant milestones in place, we are ready to build upon the strong foundation THS has established over the years. I am honored to lead such a dedicated community, and I look forward to fostering continued growth and excellence at The Healdsburg School."

Evan Welty, Chair of the Board of Trustees of THS, added, "The Healdsburg School continues to offer a warm community where students and educators partner to make learning meaningful, challenging, and student-centered. With Tracie's leadership, we are excited to drive ongoing innovation while supporting the school and team in reaching new heights. We warmly welcome Tracie and look forward to the future with great anticipation."

About The Healdsburg School (THS)

The Healdsburg School (THS), founded in 2007, is a dynamic independent TK-8 school located in Healdsburg, California. As the only school in the region to offer the prestigious International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP), THS fosters a nurturing environment where inquiry-based learning, academic rigor, and social-emotional growth come together to prepare students to lead purposeful, mindful lives. With small class sizes and a hands-on, integrated curriculum, THS emphasizes the development of critical thinking, creativity, and compassion in all students.

Nestled among redwoods on a four-acre campus, the school features outdoor learning spaces, including a vibrant community garden and innovative classrooms. THS is deeply rooted in the local community and places high value on inclusivity, collaboration, and sustainable practices. Guided by a mission to cultivate intellect, courage, and compassion, THS is committed to continued growth and excellence, and remains a cornerstone of education in Sonoma County. thehealdsburgschool.org

Media Contact

Jessica Scott, The Healdsburg School, 1 (707) 433-4847, [email protected], https://www.thehealdsburgschool.org/

SOURCE The Healdsburg School