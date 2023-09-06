The Health Center at Standifer Place Becomes First Enhanced Respiratory Care Accredited Facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Our Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation demonstrates our continuing mission to deliver optimal care to the Chattanooga community. Tweet this

Said Dave Boozer (Administrator, Standifer) about their commitment to delivering quality care to its residents, "At the Health Center at Standifer Place, we don't want to just settle for good. We are committed to being the leader in customer satisfaction and the provider of choice in our community. Our Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation demonstrates our continuing mission to deliver optimal care to the Chattanooga community."

Cyndi Finley, RRT (Respiratory Director, Standifer) commented on prolonged mechanical ventilation, "Prolonged Mechanical Ventilation is a patient safety issue that significantly impacts the quality of life. Patients requiring mechanical ventilation need enhanced respiratory care to ensure they are not only receiving quality care but have the best opportunity to be liberated from being on a ventilator."

Michael Wong, JD (Executive Director, Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety) emphasized the patient safety and quality of care that the Chattanooga community will now enjoy, saying, "When families send their loved ones and friends to a healthcare facility, they want to make sure that they are receiving the best care possible. For the Chattanooga community, the Health Center at Standifer Place is such a facility."

Gene Gantt, RRT, FAARC (Former Chair AARC Long Term Care; AARC Representative to the Respiratory Compromise Institute; President, Eventa, LLC) reflected on his long-term relationship with The Health Center at Standifer Place. "Standifer Place was the very first Enhanced Respiratory Care unit in Tennessee, opening in 2001, so I have known Dave and Cyndi for many years and I am pleased that the Health Center at Standifer Place is the second facility in the United States to receive Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation. The team at Standifer Place is committed to delivering quality care to its patients." Mr. Gantt is also a member of PPAHS's board of advisors.

The Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards of Care are supported and endorsed by the American Association for Respiratory Care. Carl Hinkson, MS, RRT-NPS, ACCS, FAARC (President, American Association for Respiratory Care) writes:

"The American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) would like to express our support and endorsement of your efforts in developing standards of care and facility accreditation for long-term mechanical ventilation in skilled nursing facilities. As the leading professional association for respiratory therapists in the United States, we recognize the importance of ensuring patients receive the highest quality care possible."

Mr. Gantt, whose team has developed and managed the Enhanced Respiratory Care program in Tennessee since 2013, said, "The Enhanced Respiratory Care Program is based on standards published by the American Association for Respiratory Care. Utilized in Tennessee, this Program has achieved liberation rates of 65% and has earned national recognition of excellence from the American College of Chest Physicians."

For more on the Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation and how to apply for accreditation, please visit https://ppahs.org/accreditation-of-facilities/

About Health Center at Standifer Place

The Health Center at Standifer Place (HCSP) is located on a beautiful 44 acre campus near Hamilton Place Mall in scenic Chattanooga, Tennessee. On our property are Skilled Nursing facilities, an Assisted Living Facility, Adult Day Care Services and an Independent Living Facility. We also offer Assistive Home Services in the Community. Our Licensed Physicians, Respiratory Therapists and Nurse Practitioners offer services including: Alzheimer's and memory care in a secured environment, on-site professional medical services, fall and wound prevention programs, therapeutic recreation, and respiratory therapy. The rehabilitation department provides physical, occupational and speech therapy. For more information, please visit https://standiferplace.org/.

About Physician-Patient Alliance for Health and Safety

Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety is ranked internationally as a top-100 patient safety organization (Agilience Authority Index, June 2023) and is a national advocacy force for addressing patient health and safety priorities shared by patients, physicians, regulators, and industry. PPAHS seeks to ensure that the best medications, medical inventions, and technology that can improve care and reduce costs are employed. PPAHS works to advance patient health and safety by developing and highlighting best practices and recommendations through better use and application of clinical practices and experiences, information technologies and checklists, and healthcare information. As a voice in support of ideas and innovation that can improve care, we encourage a health ecosystem that fosters a culture of patient safety. For more about PPAHS, please go to www.ppahs.org.

