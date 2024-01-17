The Healthcare Innovation Company Announces First Wave of Speakers for Its Annual thINc360 Event, May 29-31, in Washington, D.C

The Congress will convene decision-makers from the entire healthcare ecosystem for three days of impactful content, including more than 150 speakers, and nearly 100 in-depth sessions spanning keynote conversations among healthcare leaders and six comprehensive tracks focusing on care delivery transformation, digital health and AI, health equity, food as medicine, benefit design strategies for employers, and leadership for benefits advisers

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Innovation Company announced the first wave of speakers for its third annual Healthcare Innovation Congress, thINc360, which takes place May 29-31, in Washington, DC.

The Healthcare Innovation Congress will convene decision-makers from the entire healthcare ecosystem at The Westin Washington DC Downtown, for three days of impactful content, including more than 150 speakers, and nearly 100 in-depth sessions spanning keynote conversations among healthcare leaders and six comprehensive tracks focusing on the critical themes of care delivery transformation, digital health and AI, health equity, food as medicine, benefit design strategies for employers, and leadership for benefits advisers. Keynote speakers include:

United States Representative Jim McGovern (D-MA)

Representative (D-MA) Dariush Mozaffarian , MD, Jean Mayer Professor and Director, Food is Medicine Institute, Tufts University

"This is our third year in which we bring cross-sector stakeholders together to discuss actionable strategies and practical recommendations for driving meaningful change in US healthcare. Every sector is represented at this event – both on the agenda and in the audience – including health plans, hospitals and health systems, government, pharma and life sciences, startups, investors, and employers. I am honored to welcome these inspiring leaders in healthcare to thINc360 2024 and look forward to hearing their insights on innovation and transformation firsthand," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, VP of Content and Strategy, The Healthcare Innovation Company.

Additional speakers joining thINc360 include:

Cora Opsahl , Health Fund Director, 32BJ Health Fund

, Health Fund Director, 32BJ Health Fund David Banks , Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Advent Health

, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Advent Health Vishal Bhalla , SVP, Chief Experience Officer, Advocate Health

, SVP, Chief Experience Officer, Advocate Health Denise Algire , MBA, RN, COHN-S/CM, FAAOHN, Director of Health, Albertsons Companies

, MBA, RN, COHN-S/CM, FAAOHN, Director of Health, Albertsons Companies Tammy Fennessy , PHR, GBA, Director of Benefits, American Eagle Outfitters

, PHR, GBA, Director of Benefits, American Eagle Outfitters Sara Reitenauer , Corporate Director for Behavioral Health, Integrated and Pediatric Care, AmeriHealth Caritas

, Corporate Director for Behavioral Health, Integrated and Pediatric Care, AmeriHealth Caritas Sree Chaguturu , MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health

, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health Christopher Leggett , Head, Global Commercial Innovation, Genmab

, Head, Global Commercial Innovation, Genmab Anthony Kinslow , Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Georgetown University

, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Stephanie Koch , SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Director, Human Resources, Hendry Marine Industries

, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Director, Human Resources, Hendry Marine Industries Anu Mullick, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and Planning, Johns Hopkins Health System, National Capital Region

Dinesh Kotak , MD, National Chair of Technology for Cancer Care, Physician Lead- National Precision Medicine and Genomics Technology Initiative, Kaiser Permanente

, MD, National Chair of Technology for Cancer Care, Physician Lead- National Precision Medicine and Genomics Technology Initiative, Kaiser Permanente Buck Poropatich , Head of Lyft Healthcare, Lyft

, Head of Lyft Healthcare, Lyft David Hines . Executive Director, Benefits, Metro Nashville Public Schools

. Executive Director, Benefits, Metro Nashville Public Schools Afsana Akhter , Chair, Digital Health Forum, MIT Alumni Association

, Chair, Digital Health Forum, MIT Alumni Association Catherine Macpherson , Chief Nutrition Officer, Mom's Meals, a PurFoods Company

, Chief Nutrition Officer, Mom's Meals, a PurFoods Company Caitlin Donovan , Global Head, Uber Health

, Global Head, Uber Health Wyatt Decker , MD, MBA, Executive Vice President, Chief Physician, Innovation and Value-Based Care, UnitedHealth Group

, MD, MBA, Executive Vice President, Chief Physician, Innovation and Value-Based Care, UnitedHealth Group Dan Glickman , Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center; Former Director, USDA

, Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center; Former Director, USDA Laura Rosas , Chief Executive Officer, Valley Health Plan

, Chief Executive Officer, Valley Health Plan Yetta Toliver , Global Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, Xerox Corporation

Early registration deadlines are in effect for thINc360, the first of which expires on Friday, January 26. Prospective attendees and sponsors are encouraged to visit https://www.thINc360.com/2024event to learn more.

About The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360)

The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360) is the definitive event for healthcare innovation and transformation. Organized by The Healthcare Innovation Company, the Congress is a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder event that delivers a 360-degree perspective to drive healthcare forward. Now in its third year, thINc360, brings together senior-level executives representing the entire healthcare ecosystem, including health plans, hospitals and health systems, government, pharma and life sciences, startups, investors, and employers. More information is available at https://thINc360.com/2024event

Media Contact

Sean Edwards, The Healthcare Innovation Company, 781-939-2618, [email protected], https://thinc360.com/2024event/

SOURCE The Healthcare Innovation Company