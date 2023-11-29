The Healthcare Innovation Company's 9th Annual Pharmaceutical and Medical Meetings Summit Partners with Rosie's Place of Boston for Its 2023 Event

Attendees of the Summit, taking place December 11-12 in Boston, are encouraged to bring new, warm winter items such as hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, and socks to support Rosie's Place

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc) announced that it has partnered with Rosie's Place, the first women-only shelter in the United States, for its Pharmaceutical and Medical Meetings Summit, taking place December 11-12, at The Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel. All those in attendance will have an opportunity to participate in philanthropic activities to support Rosie's Place by donating new, warm winter items such as hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, and socks.

"As a local company, we are pleased to have the opportunity to give back to the community, particularly Rosie's Place, because it is such an important and impactful organization. Meeting management professionals have a keen understanding of how bringing people together is a powerful opportunity to effect change. With that in mind, it was important for our organization to think about how we can do that with the Pharmaceutical and Medical Meetings Summit. We are particularly grateful to Meet Boston for its support and making this opportunity possible," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, Executive Vice President of Content and Strategy, The Healthcare Innovation Company.

The Pharmaceutical and Medical Meetings Summit convenes senior meeting management professionals from the life sciences, medical, and health care industries for peer-to-peer knowledge exchanges, shared best practices, networking, and practical recommendations. The event has a unique 1:1 ratio of meeting management professionals to solution providers. More information is available at https://www.thINc360.com/MedMeetings

About Rosie's Place

Rosie's Place's mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment that helps poor and homeless women maintain their dignity, seek opportunity, and find security in their lives. Rosie's Place relies solely on the generous support of individuals, foundations, and corporations and does not accept any city, state, or federal funding. Thanks to these donations, 88 cents of every dollar raised go directly to services for poor and homeless women. To learn more, visit https://www.RosiesPlace.org

About The Healthcare Innovation Company

The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc) develops content that keeps executives at health plans, hospitals and health systems, and pharma and life sciences organizations engaged and informed. By delivering timely information through its live events, webinars, and additional digital offerings, thINc is a catalyst for change for today's leading organizations, providing them with insights and recommendations to make better business decisions, contain costs, and deliver better outcomes for the populations and markets they serve.

Visit https://www.thINc360.com to learn more or https://www.thINc360.com/2024event to get additional information on the organization's annual flagship event, thINc360.

