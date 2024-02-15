The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360), Announces 25 New Speakers for Its 2024 Event, May 29-31, in Washington, DC

The event offers three days of content, including more than 150 speakers and 100 in-depth sessions spanning six comprehensive tracks.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360) announced the addition of 25 new speakers to the faculty for its annual flagship conference, which takes place May 29-31, at The Westin Washington, DC Downtown: https://www.thINc360.com/2024event.

The Healthcare Innovation Congress is the definitive event for healthcare innovation and transformation. It is a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder gathering that brings together senior-level executives and policy makers representing the entire healthcare ecosystem, including health plans, hospitals and health systems, federal, state, and local government, pharma and life sciences, startups, investors, HR teams, benefits buyers, and advisers.

"We are now in our third year of the Congress, and we continue to see incredible growth. These speakers, in addition to those already on the program, truly offer a 360-degree perspective. All of them further our mission to bring the entire healthcare ecosystem together to discuss new perspectives, network and brainstorm, and learn how to apply the real-world success stories they hear about at thINc360 to their organizations, particularly when it comes to innovation and transformation," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, EVP of Content and Strategy, at The Healthcare Innovation Company.

Recently confirmed speakers include:

Michael Greeley
Co-Founder and General Partner
Flare Capital Partners

Shweta Maniar
Global Director, Healthcare and Life Sciences
Google Cloud

Dan Mendelson
Chief Executive Officer
Morgan Health

Shawn F. Gremminger
President and CEO
National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions

Dexter Shurney, MD
President
Blue Zones Well-Being Institute

Gary Foster, PhD
Chief Scientific Officer
WeightWatchers

Michael Suk, MD
Chief Physician Officer, Geisinger System Services
Chairman, Musculoskeletal Institute and Department of Orthopedic Surgery
Geisinger Health System

Amy West
Head of US Digital Transformation and Innovation
Novo Nordisk

Michelle Carnahan
President
Thirty Madison

Kathryn Schubert
President and Chief Executive Officer
Society for Women's Health Research (SWHR)

Mary Stutts
Chief Executive Officer
Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)

Doba Parushev
Managing Partner and Vice President, Venture Capital
Healthworx Ventures, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Holly Freishtat
Senior Director, Feeding Change
Milken Institute

Kofi Essel, MD, MPH, FAAP
Food as Medicine Program Director
Elevance Health

Pamela M. Schwartz, MPH
Executive Director, Community Health
Kaiser Permanente

Anand Parekh, MD
Chief Medical Advisor
Bipartisan Policy Center

Arianne D. Dowdell, JD.
Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer
Houston Methodist

David Contorno
Founder
E Powered Benefits

Davina Vaswani Prabhu, MHA
Vice President of Operations, Ambulatory Care Network,
Division of Community and Population Health
NewYork-Presbyterian

Josh M. Berlin
Chief Executive Officer
rule of three

Greg Encelewski
Vice President, Finance
Southcentral Foundation

Walter Harris
President and Chief Executive Officer
Heartland Whole Health Institute

Stephanie E. Mercado, CAE, CPHQ
Chief Executive Officer
National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ)

Pramod John
Chief Executive Officer
VIVIO

Dan Shields
Chief Executive Officer, Digital Medicine
Ochsner Health

Early registration rates are in effect and hotel rooms are filling up quickly for the Congress, so prospective attendees and sponsors are advised to act quickly.

Those interested in attending or sponsoring can view the full speaker line-up and agenda at https://www.thINc360.com/2024event.

About The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360)
The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360) is the definitive event for healthcare innovation and transformation. Organized by The Healthcare Innovation Company, the Congress is a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder event that delivers a 360-degree perspective to drive healthcare forward.

