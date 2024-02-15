The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360), Announces 25 New Speakers for Its 2024 Event, May 29-31, in Washington, DC

The event offers three days of content, including more than 150 speakers and 100 in-depth sessions spanning six comprehensive tracks.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360) announced the addition of 25 new speakers to the faculty for its annual flagship conference, which takes place May 29-31, at The Westin Washington, DC Downtown: https://www.thINc360.com/2024event.

The Healthcare Innovation Congress is the definitive event for healthcare innovation and transformation. It is a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder gathering that brings together senior-level executives and policy makers representing the entire healthcare ecosystem, including health plans, hospitals and health systems, federal, state, and local government, pharma and life sciences, startups, investors, HR teams, benefits buyers, and advisers.

"We are now in our third year of the Congress, and we continue to see incredible growth. These speakers, in addition to those already on the program, truly offer a 360-degree perspective. All of them further our mission to bring the entire healthcare ecosystem together to discuss new perspectives, network and brainstorm, and learn how to apply the real-world success stories they hear about at thINc360 to their organizations, particularly when it comes to innovation and transformation," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, EVP of Content and Strategy, at The Healthcare Innovation Company.

Recently confirmed speakers include:

Michael Greeley

Co-Founder and General Partner

Flare Capital Partners

Shweta Maniar

Global Director, Healthcare and Life Sciences

Google Cloud

Dan Mendelson

Chief Executive Officer

Morgan Health

Shawn F. Gremminger

President and CEO

National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions

Dexter Shurney, MD

President

Blue Zones Well-Being Institute

Gary Foster, PhD

Chief Scientific Officer

WeightWatchers

Michael Suk, MD

Chief Physician Officer, Geisinger System Services

Chairman, Musculoskeletal Institute and Department of Orthopedic Surgery

Geisinger Health System

Amy West

Head of US Digital Transformation and Innovation

Novo Nordisk

Michelle Carnahan

President

Thirty Madison

Kathryn Schubert

President and Chief Executive Officer

Society for Women's Health Research (SWHR)

Mary Stutts

Chief Executive Officer

Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)

Doba Parushev

Managing Partner and Vice President, Venture Capital

Healthworx Ventures, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Holly Freishtat

Senior Director, Feeding Change

Milken Institute

Kofi Essel, MD, MPH, FAAP

Food as Medicine Program Director

Elevance Health

Pamela M. Schwartz, MPH

Executive Director, Community Health

Kaiser Permanente

Anand Parekh, MD

Chief Medical Advisor

Bipartisan Policy Center

Arianne D. Dowdell, JD.

Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

Houston Methodist

David Contorno

Founder

E Powered Benefits

Davina Vaswani Prabhu, MHA

Vice President of Operations, Ambulatory Care Network,

Division of Community and Population Health

NewYork-Presbyterian

Josh M. Berlin

Chief Executive Officer

rule of three

Greg Encelewski

Vice President, Finance

Southcentral Foundation

Walter Harris

President and Chief Executive Officer

Heartland Whole Health Institute

Stephanie E. Mercado, CAE, CPHQ

Chief Executive Officer

National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ)

Pramod John

Chief Executive Officer

VIVIO

Dan Shields

Chief Executive Officer, Digital Medicine

Ochsner Health

Early registration rates are in effect and hotel rooms are filling up quickly for the Congress, so prospective attendees and sponsors are advised to act quickly.

Those interested in attending or sponsoring can view the full speaker line-up and agenda at https://www.thINc360.com/2024event.

About The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360)

The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360) is the definitive event for healthcare innovation and transformation. Organized by The Healthcare Innovation Company, the Congress is a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder event that delivers a 360-degree perspective to drive healthcare forward.

Media Contact

Reena Joseph, The Healthcare Innovation Company, 1-781-939-2446, [email protected], https://www.thINc360.com/2024event

SOURCE The Healthcare Innovation Company