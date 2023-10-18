The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023. In recent decades, the realm of healthcare technology has undergone remarkable advancements. The convergence of cutting-edge technologies with healthcare has opened up a vast array of possibilities, ranging from real-time monitoring of vital signs through wearable devices to the anticipation of disease outbreaks using AI systems. Looking ahead, it appears that the potential for innovation in healthcare technology knows no bounds. According to latest data, the global healthcare technology market is projected to experience substantial growth, expanding from $371 billion in 2022 to $852 billion in 2027.

Leading the charge in this thriving sector are the recipients of this year's awards. These companies represent a diverse spectrum of entities, including well-established, widely recognized corporations and emerging, yet rapidly expanding enterprises. Nonetheless, what unites these trailblazing companies chosen for this year's roster is their shared commitment to transforming our daily lives and reshaping our approach to a fundamental aspect that affects us all profoundly: our health.

Among this year's recipients of awards, we have RXNT, a true trailblazer in the ambulatory healthcare technology arena. RXNT's platform has facilitated the transmission of over 100 million prescriptions, facilitated over 10 million signed encounters, and consistently processed an average of $300 million in claims each year.

Furthermore, this year we are extending our recognition to Moderna, a rapidly expanding company that has consistently secured its status as a leading biopharmaceutical employer, a feat acknowledged by Science Magazine for eight consecutive years. Although many may be more familiar with Moderna for its mRNA technology, which led to the development and authorization of one of the earliest COVID-19 vaccines during the global pandemic. Lastly, we have Bio-Rad Laboratories, a company whose position as a prominent player in the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets earned it $2.8 billion in revenues for 2022.

Please join us in recognizing The Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023.

This year's awardees include Access Healthcare, PCI Pharma Services, Tebra, Relias, symplr, Enovis, Ascom, Zynex Medical, Nextech, Loftware, PartsSource, Viz.ai, BrightInsight, Welldoc, Scientist.com, Tomorrow Health, ModuleMD, RXNT, kontakt.io, Apixio, VirtualHealth, Molli Surgical, Cambrian Bio, Spartan Medical, American Health Technology Group, eVideon, Bastion Health, Neuro42 and Vizzia Technologies, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Healthcare Technology Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

SOURCE The Healthcare Technology Report