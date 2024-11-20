The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2024

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce its annual awards for The Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce its annual awards for The Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies. This year's awardees were selected based on a methodical review of nomination submissions as well as further in-depth research into each candidate's products and solutions, corporate track record, management team caliber, and organizational depth, among other factors.

These companies are leading a charge that sees the industry headed toward a $1 trillion market size by the end of the decade. From software to medical devices to biotechnology to wearables and beyond, these companies showcase the best of what modern ingenuity has to offer for every living citizen around the globe. Among the various innovative technologies represented, it is worth highlighting that this year saw Artificial Intelligence make its way into many different areas of the healthcare sector.

This year, our No. 1 company is Regeneron, which rose to the top with strong sales from its wet-age related macular degeneration drug Eylea HD and which boasts a market cap of more than $90 billion. The Tarrytown, New York-based company, which became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic, has landed atop our rankings for the first time. Regeneron sits right beside innovators like Melville, New York-based Henry Schein (No. 3), which reached $12.3 billion in sales in 2023 and whose CEO, Stanley Bergman, also tops our list of the Top 25 Medical Device Executives of 2024.

Also deserving of special recognition is LifeLabs (No. 5), which. serves more than 8 million Canadians, earning special recognition for two consecutive years. Not to be outdone, Mountain View, California-based Omnicell (No. 9) continues to grow with its goal of creating the ultimate Autonomous Pharmacy, jumping more than 40 spots since its last appearance in our rankings.

Please join us in recognizing The Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2024.

This year's awardees include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Henry Schein, LifeLabs, PHC Holdings, Omnicell, PCI Pharma Services, Corza Medical, embecta, Honor Technology, Consensus Cloud Solutions, Rightway, Burlington Medical, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Trusted Health, BenchSci, Heidi Health, Elegen Corp., Angle Health, CodaMetrix, Livara Health, SAB BIO, Simple App, Abcuro, Welldoc, Ostro, Scientist.com, Orca Bio, Cynerio, KLOwen Orthodontics, DermaSensor, Viz.ai, Codonics, CliniComp, Chordline Health, Jelvix, Intelligencia AI, Quris-AI, HMNC Brain Health, SimpleTherapy, and Vizzia Technologies, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

