The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Biotech Executives of 2024

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Biotech Executives of 2024. This year's awardees and their companies have made vital contributions to innovative new drug development, from cell therapy and genomic analysis to vaccine development, cancer treatment, immune reprogramming, and beyond. Several award recipients have also secured substantial funding to pave the way for more medical breakthroughs that will improve the lives of millions of patients around the world.

The honorees include the likes of Chief Innovation Officer of Maravai Life Sciences, Dr. Kate Broderick, who has led global teams in the collaboration and development of vaccines for a wide range of infectious diseases, including HIV and COVID-19. There's also CEO and Co-Founder Serge Saxonov, whose leadership at 10x Genomics has resulted in more than 4,600 instruments in top institutions across the world, and work that has been cited in more than 7,000 research publications. And at LifeLabs, Lawrence Mahan's expertise as SVP of Business and Consumer Markets has helped deliver over 112 million lab tests per year to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent diseases for millions of Canadians.

Standing out among hundreds of nominees, these individuals share an unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare, advancing medical research, and ultimately saving more lives. We invite you to join us in applauding the accomplishments of The Top 25 Biotech Executives of 2024.

This year's awardees include Jane Chung (Sutro Biopharma), Scott Hutton (Biodesix), J. Scotch McClure (Maxwell Biosciences), Philina Lee (Blueprint Medicines), Cindy Dunkle (Denali Therapeutics), Lawrence Mahan (LifeLabs), AngelaNelson (Axogen), and Michelle Chen (Insilico Medicine), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/.

