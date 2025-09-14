The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Digital Health Executives of 2025

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Digital Health Executives of 2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Digital Health Executives of 2025. This year, Hinge Health's IPO, led by CEO Daniel Perez, marked a defining moment in digital health, putting musculoskeletal care in the spotlight with a $2.6 billion valuation. Omada Health, guided by CEO Sean Duffy, followed with its own public debut, bringing virtual-first chronic disease management to the public markets. Consolidation accelerated as Co-Founder Demetri Karagas steered Thirty Madison into a $500 million acquisition by Remedy Meds, forming a scaled platform spanning men's, women's, and metabolic health.

Evidence and validation have been equally pivotal. April Koh's Spring Health published a peer-reviewed JAMA study demonstrating a 1.9x return on employer behavioral health investments, giving rare third-party proof of financial value in mental healthcare. And at system scale, Farzad Mostashari's Aledade achieved more than $1 billion in Medicare savings by improving outcomes for millions of patients in independent primary care practices.

Beyond these landmark achievements, the executives recognized this year are advancing the frontiers of healthcare through new applications of AI, large-scale partnerships, and patient-centered models of care.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical evaluation process that considered the scope of their business achievements, the innovations they and their teams have delivered, and the influence of their leadership on the healthcare industry. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 Digital Health Executives of 2025.

This year's awardees include Sebastian Seiguer (Scene Health) and Robin Glass (Included Health), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/.

