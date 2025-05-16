The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Healthcare AI Executives of 2025

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare AI Executives of 2025.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare AI Executives of 2025. These leaders are applying artificial intelligence to some of the most persistent challenges in healthcare—accelerating drug discovery, improving diagnostic accuracy, and supporting overburdened clinical teams. Their companies work across disciplines, developing generative models for biology, embedding intelligence into clinical workflows, and creating platforms that make sense of fragmented data at scale. Collectively, they are helping move AI from proof-of-concept to infrastructure.

This year's awardees include physician-entrepreneurs, academic researchers, and technical founders, many of whom were applying machine learning to healthcare before it was standard practice. What connects them is not a single application or technology, but a shared belief that AI, when applied rigorously and responsibly, can help improve patient outcomes.

Among this year's awardees, we recognize Sameer Ather, CEO and Co-Founder of XpertDox, who brings over two decades of clinical and technical experience to the development of XpertCoding, an AI-powered autonomous medical coding solution that helps healthcare organizations close billing gaps, reduce delays, and mitigate audit risk. Dr. Chris Mansi, Co-Founder and CEO of Viz.ai, is leveraging his background as a neurosurgeon and cognitive scientist to lead a platform now used in over 1,700 hospitals across the U.S. and Europe to accelerate diagnosis and streamline care coordination. Alice Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO of Verge Genomics, is applying machine learning to one of the industry's largest proprietary patient genomics datasets, with the goal of advancing drug development for complex neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's.

As AI becomes embedded across the healthcare system—from research labs to hospital floors—these executives are setting the standard for what meaningful, responsible innovation looks like. This year's awardees were selected based on their career track records and contributions to advancing AI in healthcare. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 Healthcare AI Executives of 2025.

