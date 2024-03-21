The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2024

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2024.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2024. The global healthcare software market is expected to reach a value of $104 billion by 2030. The shift toward paperless workflows combined with the complex task of managing healthcare-related processes has led to an increased need for automation in the industry, with businesses often leveraging the power of AI for their innovative solutions. The companies on this year's list are filling gaps in healthcare systems with cutting-edge technologies that have improved record management, streamlined interactions and optimized critical areas related to patient care.

Among this year's awardees we chose Tebra, whose suite of digital tools is automating and transforming healthcare and practice management for over 100,000 independent providers, serving 85 million patients. We're also honoring PatientPoint®, a provider of in-office engagement solutions that have led to an increase in the number of patients getting screened for certain life-threatening illnesses. Rounding out awardee highlights is Prescryptive Health, a company focused on the prescription drug market, providing mobile pharmaceutical solutions to patients and helping uninsured patients access discounted pharmaceuticals.

The companies on this year's list have emerged as leaders in healthcare technology, setting a precedent for the dedication and foresight needed to create change and improve the experiences of both patients and providers. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2024.

This year's awardees include Lumeris, PartsSource, Kipu Health, Nym, Prescryptive Health, kontakt.io, and Vizzia Technologies, among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

