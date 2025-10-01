The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2025

The Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2025. Abridge set the pace with one of the largest healthcare AI funding rounds of the year, raising $300 million to expand its generative AI platform, with adoption spreading rapidly across leading health systems. Epic Systems followed with the launch of Comet, a predictive intelligence system built on its Cosmos dataset of more than 100 billion medical events, promising to reshape risk prediction and clinical decision-making across hundreds of millions of patient records worldwide.

Industry consolidation and strategic partnerships have also defined the year. Kyruus Health, already on track to surpass $150 million in annual recurring revenue, agreed to be acquired by RevSpring in a move that unifies search, access, intake, and payments into a single consumer experience. Meanwhile, Komodo Health launched Marmot, a healthcare-native AI engine delivering verifiable analytics in minutes, while also joining with Nasdaq to introduce a first-of-its-kind medical claims dataset for financial institutions.

The achievements span well beyond these landmark moves. This year's awardees have helped define the future of healthcare delivery through scale, advanced analytics, and AI-driven solutions that improve access, efficiency, and outcomes. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2025.

This year's awardees include Qualifacts, PartsSource, Komodo Health, Home Medical Management, Clearwave Corporation, TriNetX, Loftware, and ScienceSoft USA Corporation, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/.

