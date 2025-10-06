The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Healthcare Software Executives of 2025

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Software Executives of 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Software Executives of 2025. CEO Abhinav Shashank guided Innovaccer to one of the year's most significant advances in healthcare AI with the launch of Gravity, introducing an intelligence platform that unifies enterprise data and accelerates adoption. He also led the company's acquisition of Story Health, expanding its Healthcare Intelligence Cloud into agentic care augmentation. At PartsSource, CEO Philip Settimi advanced hospital operations with the debut of Asset Uptime, the first multi-vendor, multi-modality Asset Health Record, and broadened the platform through the acquisitions of Glassbeam and NVRT Labs to create a fully integrated enterprise asset optimization solution.

Equally defining were other technological breakthroughs. Komodo Health CEO Arif Nathoo introduced Marmot, an AI engine that delivers transparent analytics in minutes, raising the bar for how healthcare organizations harness data. Meanwhile, Epic Systems Founder and CEO Judy Faulkner oversaw the launch of Comet, a predictive system trained on more than 100 billion medical events to help clinicians move from reactive to proactive care across 325 million patient records.

The impact of this year's leaders goes far beyond these individual achievements. Each executive on the list has played a central role in advancing healthcare technology, whether by accelerating AI adoption, strengthening interoperability, or scaling platforms that directly improve patient outcomes.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical evaluation process that considered the scope of their business achievements, the innovations they and their teams have delivered, and the influence of their leadership on the healthcare ecosystem at large. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Healthcare Software Executives of 2025.

This year's awardees include Josh Schoeller (Qualifacts), Diego Gerosa (Home Medical Management (HMM)), Philip Settimi (PartsSource), and Arif Nathoo (Komodo Health), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/.

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Healthcare Technology Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

SOURCE The Healthcare Technology Report