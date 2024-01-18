The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Healthcare Technology CTOs of 2023

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Technology CTOs of 2023.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Technology CTOs of 2023. These individuals are being recognized for their technical expertise as well as their ability to lead teams to produce highly sophisticated and innovative products, solutions and services. They are leaders in lifes sciences, medical devices, software, consumer healthtech, artificial intelligence, and vaccines, among other areas. The depth and breadth of their expertise and dedication to their profession turns research and new ideas into real improvements in our healthcare system and the overall well being for people across the globe.

Among this year's awardees is Manmohan Singh, CTO of Beam Therapeutics, who has overseen the development of multiple vaccines, such as Bexsero, Fluad, and Flucelvax. Another awardee, John Rodini of Inspire Medical Systems, holds over 60 US patents and is currently working on the development of minimally-invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Also being recognized is Eileen Jennings-Brown, CIO of Exscientia, who designs the technology strategy that cuts drug discovery timelines from decades to a year.

Awardees were selected based on nomination submissions as well as further research into CTOs across the healthcare technology field. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Healthcare Technology CTOs of 2023.

This year's awardees include Eileen Jennings-Brown (Exscientia), Shivkumar Sabesan (Cytrellis Biosystems) and Scott King (eVideon), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

