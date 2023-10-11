The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Austin for 2023

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Austin for 2023.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Austin for 2023. Undoubtedly, Austin stands as a bastion of health and well-being. Its extensive network of hiking, biking, and running trails, complemented by a state-of-the-art velodrome catering to cycling enthusiasts, reflects the city's unwavering dedication to its residents' physical fitness.

This steadfast commitment extends to a wealth of outstanding healthcare resources within Austin. Notably, four area hospitals have recently been named to a list of the top 100 hospitals in the U.S. Furthermore, Austin serves as a hub for cutting-edge healthcare technology companies on a global scale. The leaders in these companies, featured in this year's list, have consistently exhibited exceptional leadership acumen. They adeptly strike a balance between achieving remarkable business success and maintaining a profound commitment to enhancing patient outcomes.

Some of the distinguished honorees on this year's list include Mike Carruthers, who brings more than 20 years of experience serving as CFO for publicly-traded biopharmaceutical companies to his current role as CFO at Edgewise Therapeutics. Another prime example is Greg Sansom, who started as an auditor with Arthur Andersen and now serves as the CFO for OriGen Biomedical. Additionally, this year we are honoring Jacylyn Dougherty, Elligo Health Research's Chief Information and Technology Officer, who has more than two decades of progressive technology and data experience within the life sciences industry.

Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Austin for 2023.

This year's awardees include Kara Connell (NeuFit), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

