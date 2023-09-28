The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Dallas for 2023

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Dallas for 2023.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Dallas for 2023. As the second-largest city in Texas, Dallas stands as an ideal hub for healthcare technology companies, primarily owing to its vibrant healthcare landscape. The city hosts a flourishing medical sector, home to world-renowned hospitals and research institutions such as UT Southwestern Medical Center, which actively fosters collaboration and drives innovation within the field. Additionally, Dallas offers a business-friendly environment, characterized by relatively low taxes and a cost of living that compares favorably to other major tech hubs, thus serving as an appealing destination for both startups and well-established companies. The visionary leaders featured in this year's list have played pivotal roles in guiding their organizations towards excellence in areas like innovation, growth, and operational efficiency, all while keeping their unwavering focus on the ultimate goal: enhancing the quality of life for patients.

Among this year's awardees is David Cheetham, the CEO of LifeScience Logistics. Cheetham is a highly experienced healthcare distribution executive with over 25 years of experience, including co-founding Sonexus Health, LLC, where he navigated a successful acquisition transition to Cardinal Health Corporation. Next, we have Andy Moye, a seasoned commercial leader and corporate development executive who has worked across the molecular diagnostics, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Moye currently serves as the CEO of Paige. During his time with the company, Moye's accomplishments include the U.S. launch of Paige Prostate, the first and only AI-based pathology product to receive FDA approval for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) use in detecting cancer in prostate biopsies. Additionally, Mike Grazer, the Vice President of Distribution Operations for Patterson Companies, has served the company for over 20 years. In his current role, Grazer is responsible for all distribution and logistics for the Dental and Animal Health business units, overseeing more than 70 sites and approximately 1,400 employees.

Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Dallas for 2023.

This year's awardees include Shawn LaRocco (Olympus Corporation of the Americas), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

